Eastern Union Secures $12,967,500 in Financing Toward Acquisition of 174,078-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Lima, Ohio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate brokerages, has arranged $12,967,500 in financing toward the acquisition of Lima Center, a 174,078-square-foot shopping center located in Lima, Ohio. The purchase price for the center was $19,500,000.

The Eastern Union team included managing director Jack Beida, senior managing director Michael Muller and commercial loan analyst Mike Orlik.

Eastern Union managing director Jack Beida - together with senior managing director Michael Muller and loan analyst Mike Orlik - recently arranged $12,967,500 to finance the acquisition of Lima Center, a 174,078-square-foot shopping center in Lima, Ohio. Eastern Union has financed more than $1 billion for commercial assets in the state of Ohio. Lima Center is a 174,078-square-foot shopping center in Lima, Ohio. Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate brokerages, recently arranged $12,967,500 in financing toward its acquisition by Lima Tov, LLC.

Anchored by an 86,584-square-foot Kohl's and a 30,000-square-foot TJ Maxx, Lima Center houses ten retail tenants. The property's multi-tenant building was built in 1978, the Kohl's building was constructed in 2002, and TJ Maxx was built in 2005. Lima Center occupies a 22.55-acre parcel and has 1,438 parking spaces.

Eastern Union secured a seven-year, fixed-rate mortgage. The borrower was Lima Tov, LLC. The lender was not identified.

"This top-tier retail asset meets every benchmark for quality and stability," said Mr. Beida. "Lima Center has 100-percent occupancy and is 98-percent leased to such major, nationally recognized retailers as Kohl's, TJ Maxx, Five Below and Dollar Tree.

"With 1.9 million annual visits and long-term property stability, Eastern Union was able to secure our optimal bank financing on behalf of our client."

Eastern Union has financed more than $1 billion in the state of Ohio and maintains a substantial presence in the Midwest.

With a population of more than 35,000 residents, Lima is strategically located in northwestern Ohio. The county seat of Allen County, the city's economy is diverse, with a range of industries, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, multifamily, office, retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, self-storage, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

516-652-0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern Union