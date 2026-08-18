Eastwall Ranks No. 117 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of More Than 2,400%

Top Microsoft partner and services firm places among the top 3% of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks No. 6 in IT Services nationally in its first year of eligibility

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, 2026, Inc. revealed that Eastwall is No. 117 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Eastwall, a top Microsoft partner and services firm specializing in Microsoft Azure, posted three-year revenue growth of more than 2,400 percent from 2022 to 2025.

The ranking places Eastwall in the top 2.3 percent of the 5,000 honorees and No. 6 nationally among IT Services companies. This is the company's first appearance on the list.

Eastwall makes the list - number #117 on the Inc. 5000 Eastwall is a 2026 Inc. 5000 Top Award Winner

Eastwall's placement is unusual for its category. Professional services firms scale revenue against people, not licenses, and rarely appear in the upper ranks of a list historically dominated by software and platform businesses. Eastwall reached No. 117 with a team of 30, having been founded in 2022 and grown entirely without outside institutional capital.

"We started Eastwall on the conviction that the Azure market was underserved at the top end: clients wanted a partner with real depth on one platform instead of shallow coverage across many channels," said Glenn Mate, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eastwall. "Everything since has been a consequence of that decision. We said no to work that would have diluted the practice, and we reinvested every dollar back into engineering talent and delivery capability. Ranking No. 117 without ever taking outside capital tells us the thesis held. What comes next is a different problem. We are building Eastwall as an AI-native services firm. It runs on a platform that captures how we deliver, the patterns, the decisions, the institutional knowledge, so that it compounds instead of walking out the door at the end of an engagement. The goal is a services company that scales the way a product company does, where quality is a function of the system rather than of who happens to be staffed on a project."

Eastwall holds Microsoft Managed Partner status, a designation extended to a very small subset of the partner ecosystem. The company delivers Azure modernization, focused on data & AI transformation for clients across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and many other industries.

"The Microsoft channel rewards partners who can actually deliver, and that reputation compounds," said Chuck Martin, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Sales & Alliances at Eastwall. "Our growth has come from clients returning with harder problems and from Microsoft field relationships that trust us with their most strategic accounts. That is not a marketing motion - it is an execution motion. This ranking is a reflection of our phenomenal team of engineers and architects, their expertise, and the work they deliver for our clients every day.

Eastwall continues to invest ahead of demand, expanding its delivery organization, technical account management function, and AI-native platform capabilities to support engagements at increasing scale and complexity.

Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and location, are available at www.inc.com/inc5000. The Top 500 finishers will be published in the 2026 Fall issue of Inc magazine.

About Eastwall

Eastwall is a top Microsoft partner and services firm focused exclusively on the Azure platform. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in the Denver metropolitan area, Eastwall partners with organizations to envision, build, and operate solutions across application, data, and integration ecosystems, with deep specialization in Data & AI. Eastwall holds Microsoft Managed Partner status and serves clients throughout the United States. Learn more at www.eastwall.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth in the prior three-year window. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.eastwall.com.

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