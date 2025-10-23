Eastwall Achieves Fifth Microsoft Advanced Specialization in "Azure VMware Solution"

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwall, a leading Azure-only cloud consulting and engineering services firm, is proud to announce the achievement of its fifth Microsoft Advanced Specialization, this time in Azure VMware Solution (AVS).

Eastwall's Infrastructure Specializations

The Azure VMware Solution specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep technical capability and consistent success in executing complex data center migrations at enterprise scale. Over the past two years, Eastwall has successfully migrated thousands of virtual machines across dozens of datacenters, building repeatable architectures grounded in Microsoft's Cloud Adoption Framework and Well-Architected Framework. Eastwall leads organizations through complex technology modernization with Microsoft Azure while mitigating rising cost pressure from Broadcom licensing renewals, grounding their methodology in modern software defined data centers.

"Achieving this specialization is the culmination of more than two years of deep collaboration between our teams, Microsoft's Azure field specialists & AVS architects, and our enterprise customers," said Chuck Martin, EVP of Sales & Alliances at Eastwall. "It validates the trust our clients place in us to deliver business-critical cloud transformation programs from initial discovery and assessment to full-scale migration and modernization. Azure VMware Solution has become an essential bridge for organizations modernizing at scale, and Eastwall is proud to be among the top partners globally certified to deliver it."

A Milestone Built on Excellence

Eastwall's AVS methodology leverages industry-standard tools such as Azure Migrate, VMware HCX, and ExpressRoute connectivity to ensure secure, performant, and cost-optimized transitions to the cloud. The company's structured approach includes detailed landing zone designs, workload assessments, and post-migration operational readiness reviews all validated under Microsoft's rigorous audit process outlined in the latest Advanced Specialization program.

This certification builds on Eastwall's prior Advanced Specializations in:

Azure Virtual Desktop

Migrating Enterprise Applications to Azure

Infrastructure & Database Migration to Azure

Analytics on Microsoft Azure

Together, these achievements showcase Eastwall's robust end-to-end portfolio across Infrastructure, Applications, Software Development, Data Modernization, and AI Services. Eastwall has a demonstrated track record for nearly half a decade in empowering organizations to adopt the Microsoft Cloud with confidence.

About Eastwall

Eastwall is a modern professional services firm specializing exclusively in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. With deep technical expertise and a relentless focus on outcomes, Eastwall helps organizations accelerate transformation through cloud-native solutions in infrastructure, applications, data, and AI.

Contact:

Eastwall

Chuck Martin, Cofounder & EVP of Sales & Alliances

[email protected]

www.eastwall.com

SOURCE Eastwall