Easy on Hold Gets Thumbs Up From Genesys: Named Technology Partner, Joins AppFoundry for Streaming Queue Music™ Contact Center Software

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy On Hold announced today that its Streaming Queue Music™ has been endorsed by Genesys, the global contact center solutions innovator. The Genesys endorsement gives Easy On Hold coveted Technology Partner status. Click here to view SQM™ on AppFoundry.

"Our solution for queues and agent-hold has been tested and approved for full integration with Genesys Engage and Pure Connection. If you're looking for an exciting caller experience with hit music, indie music, and spoken content that can be played and paused live or be scheduled in advance, and scaled to grow with your organization, look for Streaming Queue Music™ by Easy On Hold® in App Foundry," said Tim Brown, EOH founder and vice president.

The SQM™ solution replaces inflexible static audio files that must be loaded by a technician into the queue and which usually start from the beginning on every call.

"Big brands can create custom-curated queues with hit music or indie music, perfectly timed messages based on date and time of day, deploy live emergency messages, and more on-demand innovative features," says Brown. "Now, being in queue and waiting on hold can be a classy experience because every nuance has been thought through, including how it works behind the scenes."

Other features of the proprietary SQM™ solution includes auto start and stop dates for promotional content, content randomization, daypart greetings, high-priority playback for critical content, licensed hit music or royalty-free indie music, and full-service scriptwriting and voiceover services.

"If you're a Genesys end user and your options for music on hold queues have been either default music, manually loading audio files, or installing a third-party device with scalability limitations, our product is a great alternative," Brown says. "Our Genesys clients [names protected under NDA] get instant access to our licensed music, custom content services, and more, all from one shop. It's the most convenient alternative for Genesys organizations."

Brown says that more commercial streaming applications are being tested in the EOH lab. "This win brings us closer to completing our goal of developing live music on hold streams for every major enterprise telecom and UC platform on the market today," he says.

Brown says "do your homework" when considering recent solutions on the market that claim to have "cracked the code" on queue streaming. "They've written algorithms that give individual on hold message files their own custom schedule; these files are compiled together into a 'playlist.' But at the end of the day, what do you have? One big file that has to be loaded, because an audio file by itself is not live, it's not dynamic, it's not in the cloud, and so it's not streaming. When that file is done, you have to unload the old one and load the new one. Technicians want to get away from that. With Easy On Hold, you load the stream once, and the stream gets its marching orders from the dashboard via the cloud."

For a technical diagram, go to https://easyonhold.com/technology/genesys

Founded in 1997, Easy On Hold revolutionized music on hold technology with the introduction of a live stream of licensed music and custom content in 2013. Today, Easy On Hold leads the industry in innovation with end-to-end streaming applications, both cloud-based and on-prem. Named a Verified Cisco Solution Partner in 2020 for streaming into VVB and rtp multicast for CUCM environments. Solutions also in Avaya, Genesys, FreeSwitch, Asterisk, Broadsoft and dozens more, providing a seamless experience across nearly all VOIP and PBX phone system platforms. Easy On Hold is dedicated to driving more customer engagement and resulting revenue for its thousands of customers around the world.

