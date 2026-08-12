Eating Recovery Center and cliexa Collaborate to Support Clinical Documentation Workflows

Collaboration supports clinical documentation workflows while preserving clinician decision making, accountability, and oversight.

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cliexa today announced continued momentum in its collaboration with Eating Recovery Center (ERC), underscoring how responsible documentation technology can support clinical workflows and streamline certain documentation workflows, providing operational efficiency for care teams.

The collaboration is intended to support healthcare organizations facing growing documentation demands by helping care teams organize information more efficiently while preserving clinician review, approval, and accountability for the final record.

As an ERC technology vendor, cliexa provides documentation support tools and administrative dashboards designed to help organize, draft, and streamline clinical documentation for professional review. The technology supports administrative workflow and documentation processes and is not used to diagnose, treat, make clinical decisions, or replace clinical judgment.

ERC's physician-led care model remains central to the collaboration. Clinicians retain full responsibility for the professional record, including review for accuracy and completeness, any necessary edits, approval, and final signature. No documentation is finalized without clinician oversight.

The relationship reflects a shared commitment to applying technology where it can improve efficiency while maintaining the judgment, authority, and accountability of the healthcare professionals responsible for patient care.

"We developed a strong relationship with cliexa through the implementation of ChartKeeper — a customized documentation support solution for Eating Recovery Center that helps address operational and clinical documentation workflows while maintaining clinician review, oversight, and responsibility for the final record, helping our team stay focused on patient care," said Eating Recovery Center Chief Executive Officer Goran Dragolovic.

"Our collaboration with Eating Recovery Center demonstrates how thoughtfully applied technology can support high-quality documentation without displacing clinical expertise," said Mehmet Kazgan, CEO of cliexa. "The clinician remains the decision-maker, and our role is to reduce administrative friction so care teams can dedicate more time and attention to the patients they serve."

The technology is intended to assist documentation workflows and does not independently create, approve, or authenticate clinical records.

ABOUT CLIEXA

cliexa is an AI-powered clinical intelligence platform that transforms fragmented clinical and claims data into actionable, payer-aligned insights directly within EMRs. With over 12 million real patient data points, peer-reviewed algorithms, and partnerships with leading medical institutions, cliexa empowers healthcare organizations to improve outcomes, streamline workflows, and maximize reimbursements through responsible, explainable, and compliant AI.

ABOUT EATING RECOVERY CENTER

Eating Recovery Center is a trusted leader in eating disorder treatment and research, providing evidence-based care across treatment centers and virtual programs nationwide. Founded in 2008, Eating Recovery Center offers specialized treatment through multidisciplinary teams that include psychiatrists, physicians, therapists, dietitians, nurses, and other clinicians. Eating Recovery Center is accredited by The Joint Commission, earning the Gold Seal of Approval™ for meeting rigorous standards in safety, quality, and patient care. For more information, visit eatingrecoverycenter.com.

SOURCE cliexa, Inc.