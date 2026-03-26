eBay Launches 'The NYC Edit,' Revealing What New York's Most 'In-the-Know' Tastemakers Are Selling and Buying

Fashion's inner circle has relied on eBay as the "if-you-know-you-know" engine of personal style for years. As peer-powered resale events like clothing swaps and closet sales gain momentum — and according to eBay's Recommerce Report, nine in ten Gen Z and Millennial consumers plan to increase pre-loved spending this year — eBay continues to foster access to the best of community resale, sharing what's moving among style insiders.

From hard-to-find vintage icons like a 2000 Prada Lipstick Print Silk Skirt and enduring wardrobe staples to distinctive home pieces like Vintage Bauhaus Lamps to brands resurging in interest like Calvin Klein, The NYC Edit unveils the defining items of the resale economy. The NYC Edit is available at ebay.com/nycedit, where style seekers can browse each curator's storefront to shop the pieces they're buying and selling, and easily list what's currently in-demand on the marketplace.

"New York style is simultaneously cutting-edge and nostalgic, as the city is always in flux," said fashion writer and tastemaker Emilia Petrarca. "For The NYC Edit, I chose pieces that reflect eBay's incredible selection of personal deep cuts, and capture a recent past that New Yorkers seem to be yearning for and rediscovering right now. I'm also selling a few things I love from my own closet that I'm ready to pass along to someone else in the style community. There are also a few things from my own closet that I'm finally ready to pass along to someone else in the style community."

Resale culture has been thriving on eBay for more than three decades. With 135 million active users and fashion generating well north of $10 billion in gross merchandise volume on the marketplace in 2025, eBay remains the destination that keeps resale economy — and style — in circulation. As fashion grows on the platform, delivering 10% year-over-year GMV growth in the U.S. in 2025, The NYC Edit continues to drive that momentum — online and beyond.

How to explore The NYC Edit:

The NYC Edit: Explore what is inspiring the buying and selling behavior of NYC's style community, with curated eBay selections and insights directly from The NYC Edit curators — Ashtin Earle, Dara Allen, Dylan Kelly, Emilia Petrarca, Eny Lee Parker, Jake Woolf, Jalil Johnson, Julia Mervis, Owen Thiele, and Talia Mayden — at ebay.com/nycedit.

The NYC Edit Storefront: Visit the digital storefronts to see what The NYC Edit's curators are currently hunting for on eBay, alongside the items they've chosen to sell from their own closets.

The NYC Edit Market: In April, New York style traders can swap IRL with The NYC Edit's curators at eBay's community-led market filled with the pieces driving demand in the city.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2025, eBay enabled nearly $80 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

SOURCE eBay Inc.