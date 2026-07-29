Ebix Health Expands Medical Content and Coding Capabilities

New coding platform and automated content workflows broaden delivery options for healthcare organizations, clinicians and content partners

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix today announced the launch of the A.D.A.M. Medical Coding Platform for healthcare organizations and content partners, along with new production and delivery capabilities across its Health Content and Wellness business. The initiatives are designed to expand content licensing opportunities, improve delivery speed and support more efficient growth while maintaining physician-led review and editorial oversight.

The A.D.A.M. Medical Coding Platform uses automated coding supported by expert review to map health content to widely used healthcare standards, including ICD-10 and LOINC. The platform can process thousands of articles per day and produces coded content structured for integration into electronic health records, patient portals and digital health platforms, helping deliver relevant educational material within the clinical workflow.

The platform has applicability and can be used across the globe, subject to local coding conventions, language requirements and implementation standards. ICD is used globally, while LOINC is a recognized standard in more than 30 countries.

With another major platform upgrade, Ebix has also launched automated production workflows that simplify the publication and delivery of physician-developed educational programs. These workflows allow clinical updates to reach learners more quickly and enable editorial teams to devote more time to physician collaboration, clinical review and content quality.

A new AI-powered media platform can convert a single educational program into several formats, including audio, video, transcripts and shorter topical segments. This gives physicians across more than 25 specialties greater flexibility in how and when they access educational content. All accredited educational content continues to be developed under physician leadership and reviewed and approved by qualified physician faculty before publication.

"These capabilities strengthen a business that already has deep clinical credibility and give it more ways to grow," said Gagan Sethi, Chief Executive Officer of Ebix. "We can bring more content to market, support new partner relationships, and improve the economics of delivery without compromising physician oversight. Over time, we expect these investments to contribute to revenue growth, improved operating margins and a broader role for Ebix in health content and medical education."

"What matters most is that we are expanding delivery without weakening the standards behind the content," said Mary Beth Titsworth, Vice President, Health Content, whose appointment Ebix announced earlier this month. "Physician-led review is central to the trust our brands have built over many years. The new capabilities we have launched allow us to extend that expertise across more formats and serve physicians and healthcare audiences in ways that better reflect how they want to consume information today."

The initiatives are also expected to support broader content licensing opportunities with healthcare providers, health systems, payers, digital health companies and other business partners in the United States and international markets.

About Ebix Health Content and Wellness

Ebix Health Content and Wellness includes A.D.A.M., Oakstone CME, and a portfolio of wellness solutions that support education, engagement, and health improvement. A.D.A.M. is a globally deployed patient education library offering extensive clinical topics, structured metadata, and medically accurate illustrations used across healthcare and digital platforms. Oakstone CME delivers accredited continuing medical education designed to meet medical board certification requirements while supporting lifelong learning and clinical excellence. www.adam.com | www.oakstone.com

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech, and health industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions. Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel, and education under established global brands. Operating from twelve countries, Ebix serves clients across more than forty nations. Learn more at Ebix.com.

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SOURCE Ebix