Ebix Appoints Mary Beth Titsworth as Vice President for its Health and Wellness Vertical

New leadership role will support growth across Oakstone and A.D.A.M., two trusted health content brands with deep clinical, educational, and digital health experience

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix today announced the appointment of Mary Beth Titsworth as Vice President, Health Content, for its Health and Wellness vertical. In this role, Titsworth will lead the growth strategy for Oakstone and A.D.A.M. Oakstone has provided continuing medical education for physicians and clinicians for 50 years. A.D.A.M. has delivered evidence-based health information and interactive medical content for more than 25 years. Together, the two brands give Ebix a strong foundation in trusted medical education, clinical content, and health engagement.

Titsworth will lead content strategy, product direction, go-to-market execution, and commercial expansion across healthcare providers, health systems, academic institutions, payers, and B2B partners.

The appointment comes as Ebix continues to invest in the next phase of its Health and Wellness vertical. Physician-led content quality remains the foundation of Oakstone and A.D.A.M., while new technology, automation, and AI-assisted tools are being used to improve content development, delivery, personalization, and operating efficiency. The strategy also includes new ways for clinicians to engage with CME, including launch of CMEescape, a new concept that pairs accredited medical education with curated travel experiences.

"Oakstone and A.D.A.M. are trusted brands for clinical content and healthcare education," said Gagan Sethi, Chief Executive Officer of Ebix Technologies. "That is a very strong foundation to build from. Mary Beth brings the commercial experience, healthcare market understanding, and execution focus needed to help us expand these assets into new revenue opportunities. Our goal is to preserve the clinical rigor behind these brands while using AI and automation to improve our operating model."

"Clinicians and healthcare organizations have trusted Oakstone and A.D.A.M. for decades because the content is credible and built with care," said Titsworth. "My focus will be to protect that foundation while expanding how we serve providers, healthcare organizations, partners, and patients through stronger strategic partnerships. I am excited to help shape the next chapter of these brands at Ebix."

About Mary Beth Titsworth

Titsworth is a healthcare growth and transformation executive with more than 25 years of leadership spanning healthcare systems, healthcare technology, physician education, and continuing medical education. She brings deep expertise at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and commercial strategy, helping organizations transform trusted capabilities into scalable, market-leading businesses. She has modernized legacy businesses, launched new revenue lines, and scaled commercial operations serving healthcare providers, health systems, academic medical centers, and enterprise partners including building a healthcare consulting and services business from concept to a multimillion-dollar operation in four years.

About Ebix Health and Wellness

Ebix Health Content and Wellness includes A.D.A.M., Oakstone CME, and a portfolio of wellness solutions that support education, engagement, and health improvement. A.D.A.M. is a globally deployed patient education library offering extensive clinical topics, structured metadata, and medically accurate illustrations used across healthcare and digital platforms. Oakstone CME delivers accredited continuing medical education designed to meet medical board certification requirements while supporting lifelong learning and clinical excellence. www.adam.com | www.oakstone.com

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech, and health industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions providing mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets. Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel, and education under established global brands. Operating from twelve countries, Ebix serves clients across more than forty nations. Learn more at Ebix.com.

Media Contact

Amy Skiff

VP, Marketing Ebix

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SOURCE Ebix