ECAM Encourages Multifamily Operators to Consider Live Video Monitoring as They Enter Budget Season Facing Heightened Crime Scrutiny from Insurers and Residents

Live video monitoring is a proactive risk-management strategy for multifamily and residential communities

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECAM, North America's #1 video security provider, today highlighted the benefits of live video monitoring and AI-driven detection in helping multifamily property owners and operators manage escalating property risks, resident safety concerns and insurance pressures. As the sector heads into 2027 budget planning, security challenges for multifamily residential communities have recently intensified, while insurers increasingly adopt more granular scrutiny of individual property risk profiles, even in areas where premiums are stabilizing.

"Multifamily property teams are being asked to do more with less, at a time when the operational risks they manage are getting more complex," said Brandon Koepnick, Regional Vice President of Sales – West at ECAM. "Trespassing, package theft, vehicle break-ins in parking areas and unauthorized access to common spaces remain daily challenges. On top of that, underwriters are now looking closely at crime scores, incident histories and demonstrated safety measures when they set premiums. Traditional cameras that only record footage don't move the needle on either the operational or the insurance conversation."

Apartment communities present a security challenge that static camera systems and on-site staff cannot always address. Properties span parking lots, garages, courtyards, pool and amenity areas, package rooms and access points that operate around the clock. Residents, guests, delivery drivers and contractors move through the property continuously. Traditional camera systems record footage but require someone to be watching for that footage to prevent an incident.

ECAM combines AI-driven detection with highly trained live monitoring specialists to provide real-time visibility across multifamily properties, including parking lots and garages, perimeter fencing, courtyards, building entry points and mail areas. When suspicious activity is detected, monitoring operators can verify the threat, activate live audio warnings to intervene before an incident escalates and dispatch security guards or law enforcement when necessary. Additional capabilities include license plate recognition, deterrent lighting integration and monitoring across multi-property portfolios from a single operational view. The ECAM Central platform gives customers unprecedented access to every detection, response and outcome as well as operational data across their monitored properties.

"Live video monitoring is one of the clearest ways property teams can demonstrate proactive risk management to their residents, insurers and ownership," continued Koepnick. "Security systems that can prevent incidents from happening in the first place rather than just recording them contribute to resident and staff safety and satisfaction, as well as to the wider operational picture that insurers look at when pricing a property's risk."

This approach has been documented in ECAM's work with multifamily operators nationwide. At a 400-unit apartment community in Anaheim, California, designed and built by one of the largest and most active multifamily real estate developers in the United States, ECAM's live video monitoring was deployed after frequent episodes of trespassing, loitering and property damage that traditional security measures had not effectively deterred. ECAM's solution integrated the property's existing cameras with additional garage-level coverage, live monitoring and audio deterrent speakers, enabling operators to intervene the moment suspicious activity was detected rather than after an incident had occurred. As a result, security outcomes have significantly improved.

To talk to an ECAM expert today, visit ecam.com/contact or call 1-855-220-ECAM (US) / 1-855-755-7233 (Canada).

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

SOURCE ECAM