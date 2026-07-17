ECAM Highlights Live Video Monitoring for Critical Energy Infrastructure as Copper Theft and Physical Attacks Threaten the Grid

DALLAS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECAM, North America's #1 video security provider, today highlighted the role of live video monitoring and AI-driven detection in helping energy and utility operators protect remote, unstaffed sites at a time when copper theft, vandalism and physical attacks on critical infrastructure are reaching record levels across the United States.

Copper theft is estimated to cost U.S. utilities approximately $1 billion annually, according to industry data. Beyond theft, physical attacks on the U.S. electric grid have intensified in recent years. According to analysis of U.S. Department of Energy data, there were 163 reported electrical incidents caused by vandalism, physical attacks or suspicious activity in 2022. This was the highest level in at least a decade, exceeding the previous peak of 94 in 2020. Subsequently, North American Electric Reliability Corp's E-ISAC (Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center) reported more than 3,500 physical security incidents across the North American grid in 2025, with notable recent incidents including a February 2026 attack in which a vehicle was intentionally driven through the perimeter fence of a substation in Boulder City, Nevada.

"Energy infrastructure has become a target for everyone from opportunistic copper thieves to sophisticated threat actors with the intent to disrupt grid operations," said Mark Mariotti, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at ECAM. "These sites are often intentionally remote, unstaffed, lightly fenced, and contain materials and equipment that can take days to restore if compromised. Traditional cameras document what happened, but don't prevent losses. We work with clients to make their security programs more preventative and proactive, helping to reduce losses, disruption and consequential wider community impacts."

Energy and utility sites including substations, solar arrays, wind farms, oil and gas facilities, battery storage installations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure present a security challenge that traditional on-site staffing cannot always address alone. These sites span large geographic footprints, often extend into areas without permanent network infrastructure and operate around the clock with limited or no human presence.

ECAM combines AI-driven detection with highly trained live monitoring specialists to provide real-time visibility across substations, perimeter fencing, equipment yards and remote unmanned sites. Mobile Surveillance Units (MSUs), many configured with solar power and self-contained connectivity, can be rapidly deployed to off-grid locations, including pipeline projects and renewable energy installations. When suspicious activity is detected, monitoring operators can verify the threat, activate live audio warnings and coordinate with security guards or dispatch law enforcement before damage or losses occur.

The approach has been documented in customer deployments across the energy sector. ECAM has worked with one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, serving 15 million customers across approximately 50,000 square miles, to help reduce theft and protect substation infrastructure across its service territory.

As copper prices continue to drive organized theft, and as physical attacks on power infrastructure remain a focus of federal regulators including the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), energy operators are increasingly turning to layered, technology-driven approaches that combine real-time detection with verified human response. By integrating AI-powered analytics with live monitoring expertise, ECAM helps utility and energy customers move from reactive incident review to proactive loss prevention across substations, renewable energy sites and other critical infrastructure.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

SOURCE ECAM