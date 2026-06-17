ECAM Spotlights Live Video Monitoring as Logistics Operators Face Record $725M in Annual Cargo Theft Losses

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ECAM, North America's largest video security provider which monitors more than 140,000 cameras, today highlighted the role of live video monitoring and AI-driven detection in helping transportation and logistics operators address an evolving cargo theft landscape, as supply chain crime continues to drive record financial losses across the industry.

According to 2025 industry research, estimated cargo theft losses across the United States and Canada surged to nearly $725 million in 2025, a 60 percent increase from 2024. Confirmed cargo theft incidents rose 18 percent, and the average value per theft climbed 36 percent to $273,990, reflecting a shift by organized criminal groups toward higher-value, more sophisticated targets.

"Cargo theft has evolved from an opportunistic, site-specific problem into an organized, multi-million-dollar supply chain risk," said Jason Showen, Strategic Accounts Business Development Manager at ECAM. "Logistics and distribution operators must protect expansive yards, multi-site facility networks and high-value freight that often sits unattended between moves. The traditional model of cameras that only record means that by the time someone reviews the footage, loss has already occurred. To keep up with the evolving threat, operators should prioritize proactive and preventative measures."

Logistics and distribution facilities present specific security challenges. High-value freight is often stored across large outdoor footprints with frequent vehicle traffic, multiple access points and limited overnight visibility. Traditional camera systems frequently record incidents without preventing them, while 24/7 on-site guard coverage can be resource intensive.

ECAM combines AI-driven detection with highly trained live monitoring specialists to provide real-time visibility across logistics yards, distribution centers, warehouse perimeters, gates and docks, overnight parking and overflow lots. For locations requiring rapid or temporary coverage, mobile surveillance units (MSUs) can be deployed to address blind spots and changing site conditions. When suspicious activity is detected, monitoring operators can verify the threat, activate live audio warnings, and escalate to security personnel or law enforcement before losses occur.

"The shift logistics operators are making is from documenting losses to preventing them," continued Showen. "Live video monitoring closes the gap between detection and response. It allows teams to intervene during an incident, not after the trailer has left the yard."

The impact of this approach has been documented in ECAM's recent customer engagements. A multinational delivery and logistics company working with ECAM achieved more than $10.7 million in documented savings after implementing live video monitoring, gate management and mobile surveillance units across its operations. The deployment helped the company utilize resources more efficiently, improve operational visibility across multiple facilities and replace fragmented site-level coverage with centralized monitoring.

As cargo theft becomes more organized and selective, logistics operators are increasingly turning to layered, technology-driven approaches that combine real-time detection with verified human response. By integrating AI-powered technology with live monitoring expertise, ECAM helps transportation and logistics companies move from reactive incident documentation to proactive loss prevention across their distribution networks.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

SOURCE ECAM