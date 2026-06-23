ECARX Honoured with Volkswagen Brazil's Partnership Connectivity Award at The One 2026

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX), a global leader in intelligent automotive computing and software-defined vehicle technology, has been presented with the Partnership Connectivity Award at Volkswagen Brazil's (Volkswagen do Brasil) flagship annual supplier summit, The One 2026.

Held at the historic Ilha Fiscal landmark on Guanabara Bay in central Rio de Janeiro, the event brought together hundreds of Volkswagen Group South America strategic suppliers, automotive executives and industry stakeholders to recognise outstanding supply chain partners.

The prestigious Partnership Connectivity Award celebrates ECARX's market-leading delivery of advanced digital cockpit and connected vehicle technology, acknowledging consistent excellence across innovation, regional program execution, cross-functional collaboration, and reliable long-term partnership with Volkswagen Brazil.

Judged by Volkswagen Group South America's procurement, engineering and product leadership teams, the award validates ECARX's standout performance across six core evaluation pillars:

Cutting-edge digital cockpit hardware and unified connectivity software stacks Differentiated technology innovation and competitive automotive-grade product portfolio Dedicated end-to-end support for Volkswagen's Latin American and global vehicle programs Industry-leading program delivery speed, on-time execution and responsive customer support Seamless cross-functional alignment with Volkswagen's regional engineering, manufacturing and sales teams Uncompromising standards for product quality, system reliability and sustainable long-term collaboration

This recognition underscores Volkswagen Group South America's trust in ECARX as a foundational strategic technology partner, tasked with advancing the automaker's regional transition to fully connected, intelligent software-defined vehicles.

ECARX delivers its market-proven Antora® series high-performance computing platforms and Cloudpeak® software architecture to power Volkswagen and Škoda passenger vehicles sold across Brazil and other Latin American markets, with native compatibility for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Google Automotive Services to deliver consumer-centric in-cabin experiences for local drivers.

ECARX's integrated hardware and software ecosystem enables OEMs to deploy future-ready digital cockpits with seamless cross-device connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) upgradability and advanced in-vehicle intelligence tailored to Latin American market requirements. The company's streamlined regional engineering workflows cut integration timelines for connected services, accelerating vehicle launch schedules while maintaining strict global automotive compliance and cybersecurity benchmarks.

Ziyu Shen, Founder, and CEO of ECARX, accepted the trophy on stage alongside senior ECARX and Volkswagen Group South America executives during the evening gala ceremony:

"This award is a testament to the relentless expertise, agility and customer-first mindset of our entire ECARX global and Latin American teams. It reinforces the strength of our joint innovation roadmap with Volkswagen Group South America, centred on delivering robust, scalable connectivity and cockpit solutions that elevate end-user experiences and support the brand's software-defined vehicle transformation across Brazil and the wider Latin American region."

For ECARX, the accolade reinforces its positioning as a trusted global tier-1 mobility technology provider, with rapidly growing regional footprint and customer program volume throughout Latin America.

Additional photographs and highlights related to ECARX's participation in Volkswagen Brazil's The One 2026 supplier summit are available on ECARX's LinkedIn page.

ABOUT ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), headquartered in London, is a leading global automotive intelligence company. ECARX provides the intelligent brain that powers the next generation of software-defined and AI defined vehicles. The company delivers end-to-end, full-stack solutions spanning advanced system-on-chip hardware, high-performance central computing platforms, intelligent cockpit technology, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, cloud connectivity and physical AI, alongside bespoke vehicle software and intelligent operating systems.

As automakers transition to software-first and AI-first vehicle architectures, ECARX empowers automakers to streamline integration, reduce systemic complexity and optimize long-term cost efficiency. ECARX's proven technology is deployed across over 11 million vehicles worldwide, and is currently partnered with 18 global automakers and 28 vehicle brands to shape the future of automotive intelligence.

Founded in 2017 and listed on Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX operates from 13 major international locations across Europe, the Americas and Asia, with a global team of over 1,400 employees.

SOURCE ECARX Holdings Inc.