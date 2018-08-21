ECE develops customized solution for health care credentialing

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE), a nonprofit organization that evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals hoping to study or work in the United States, has developed a turnkey solution to help health care providers secure credentials for their employees. The service is designed to assist employers as they navigate the College of American Pathologists (CAP) inspection.

Effective July 2016, CAP's accreditation checklist was updated to require third party credential evaluation from a nationally-recognized organization for employees educated outside of the United States. The formal credential evaluation helps ensure all personnel with international credentials hold the educational equivalency required for their position.

"In our increasingly global society, people working in the United States are educated and trained around the world," said Jack Nelson, director of market development for ECE. "With health care providers already facing challenges recruiting and retaining top talent, we're hoping to make this part of their jobs a bit easier."

For many labs and hospitals, the recent change to the CAP inspection process poses a unique challenge. Many longtime employees were trained at schools that may no longer exist, or their official educational credentials may no longer be available. Because of ECE's 38-year tenure in the field and its robust data resource library, expert credential evaluators are able to determine U.S. equivalencies based on alternate forms of documentation. This information is provided through the company's Exclusive Use Report, which is unique to ECE.

"We've already completed hundreds of reports for some of the nation's largest health care providers," said Nelson. "Our fully streamlined process is helping CAP-accredited organizations meet this new compliance standard efficiently and accurately."

Health care providers interested in learning more about ECE's credentialing services should visit www.ece.org or contact Jack Nelson at 414-604-5327 or JNelson@ece.org.

About Educational Credential Evaluators

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wis. Founded in 1980, ECE is an organization with an international scope that evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. ECE reports give individuals from other countries the credit they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers and licensing boards confidence that foreign documents have been thoroughly and expertly reviewed as they make decisions on admissions, hiring and licensure. In addition to preparing reports, ECE also provides training and support to the international education community and serves in leadership roles of trade organizations. ECE's mission is to promote the betterment of individuals' lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders.

