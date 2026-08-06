EcoPlum Earns Gold Medal and EcoVadis Top 5% Sustainability Rating

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoPlum, a sustainable promotional products company and Certified B Corporation, today announced that it has earned its first EcoVadis Gold Medal and Top 5% sustainability rating. EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings.

EcoPlum Earns Top 5% EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Medal

The gold medal achieved by EcoPlum is a leap up from its previous silver and bronze medal ratings in its first two assessments. With its current EcoVadis rating, EcoPlum demonstrates performance that is equal to, or better than, 95% of all EcoVadis rated companies. Scoring 81/100 (in the 95th percentile), the company's score jumped up 14 points from 67, its last score.

"EcoPlum is incredibly proud to earn this EcoVadis Gold Medal for our Sustainable Swag business, especially when research shows that 91% of companies now view sustainability criteria as important in their purchasing decisions," says Gia Machlin, EcoPlum President and CEO.

EcoPlum is a distributor of high-quality, eco friendly promotional merchandise. With its Sustainable Swag® line of products, EcoPlum helps financial companies, meeting planners, universities, and other types of organizations showcase their brands and their values. The company provides transparent product information to businesses with a robust set of sustainability criteria to help guide marketers in their selection of branded gifts. As an integral part of its mission, EcoPlum offers environmentally-sound alternatives to conventional promotional products which helps prevent plastic and other harmful waste from entering our oceans and landfills,

EcoVadis launched in Paris, France, in 2007, and now has offices in 11 countries, including the U.S. EcoVadis has screened 3.5 million companies and created a global network of more than 175,000 rated enterprises, in over 230 industries, across 180 countries. Its purpose is to "guide all companies to a sustainable world." EcoVadis outlines its mission as "providing reliable, globally recognized sustainability ratings and insights, enabling companies to reduce risk, drive improvement and accelerate positive impact on the planet and society."

EcoVadis provides ratings and actionable scorecards to companies as an assessment tool for evaluating how well the business has integrated sustainability and CSR (corporate social responsibility) practices into its operations. The scorecard demonstrates performance in 21 indicators across four key themes:

Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement

In addition to the new EcoVadis Gold Medal sustainability rating, EcoPlum also holds a Green America Gold Business Seal and is a Certified B Corporation, meeting high standards for social and environmental impact.

About EcoPlum

EcoPlum is a nationally certified B Corporation that provides branded marketing solutions with its Sustainable Swag® line of promotional products. We curate best-in-class, eco-friendly gift items and customize them for clients with their logos, taglines, or messages. EcoPlum empowers companies to make responsible choices on their branded gifts – a visible symbol of their values – with a goal of reducing plastic and harmful waste in our landfills and oceans. The company upholds rigorous and transparent standards for ecological and social sustainability. Our product sourcing criteria include USDA organic, fair trade, biodegradable, renewable, recycled, reusable, Made-in-the-USA, handcrafted or artisan, and third-party eco-labels. We also seek out suppliers that are certified B Corporations (B Corps), women/minority-owned, socially conscious, and Fair Labor Association (FLA) members.

Sustainable Swag® solutions at EcoPlum.com, https://ecoplum.com. For more information: info(at)ecoplum(dot)com, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EcoPlum, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecoplum, EcoPlum Biz Blog, X via @ecoplum, and Instagram via @ecoplum.

SOURCE EcoPlum