EcoPlum Recertified for Sixth Year by Nationally Recognized WBENC

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EcoPlum®, a sustainable promotional products company in New York City, announced its national recertification for the sixth consecutive year by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) Metro New York, a regional partner organization under the WBENC umbrella, conducted the review.

"The EcoPlum Sustainable Swag® business has benefited greatly from opportunities afforded us by our WBENC certification this past six years, including access to new clients and to so many fabulous women experts in their respective fields supporting each other," said Gia Machlin, Founder and CEO EcoPlum.

The recertification process conducted by WBEC includes a rigorous annual review with validation of financial documents and business operations, including a periodic site review with EcoPlum this week. This prestigious national standard of certification confirms that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of majority women-owned businesses in the U.S. The WBENC certification is one of the most widely recognized and respected credentials in the nation, accepted by hundreds of corporations and many federal, state, and local government agencies. Founded in 1997 to develop a women-owned standard accreditation, the nonprofit organization is the nation's leading advocate for women-owned businesses as suppliers to America's companies. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and thousands of certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. WBENC is also an approved third-party certifier for the United States SBA (Small Business Administration) WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) Federal Contracting Program.

WBEC Metro NY administers WBENC certification to an active community of over 1,700 certified women-owned businesses in New York, Northern and Central New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. It is one of 14 WBENC Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) in the country and its primary mission is to further the success of its local members and build on the partnerships with Fortune 1000 corporations and other WBEs (Women's Business Enterprises). As an advocate for certified WBEs, WBEC offers resources, information, educational programs, and opportunities for networking and collaboration.

EcoPlum is a nationally Certified B Corporation, has an EcoVadis Bronze Sustainability Rating, and is a Green America Gold Business. The socially responsible business sells unique, innovative, high-quality, best-in-class promotional merchandise that combines both style and function. It's Shop by Purpose using environmental criteria or event type is located here.

