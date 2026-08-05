EcoPoint: Native Plants Improve Wildfire Resiliency at Reclaimed Sites

RIFLE, Colo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful restoration of production, storage and transport sites can improve resiliency to wildfires through the application of native plants and the treatment against invasive annuals, according to EcoPoint Inc.

Rocky Mountain iris

"Native perennial grasses are less prone to fueling catastrophic wildfire by breaking the cycle of fine fuel available with annual grasses," says Wesley Collins, Director of Government Services at EcoPoint. "Perennial grasses provide ground cover and moisture retention, helping to rebalance reclaimed sites with the surrounding ecosystem."

When a disturbed parcel is restored to its original state, regulatory concerns typically involve soil decontamination and revegetation to promote soil stabilization. By selecting live plant species that are native to the area, site viability is improved and need for successive replantings is reduced. When combined with treatments against annual grasses and woody brush encroachment, native plants provide buffers against low to moderate intensity wildfire.

"Native plants have adapted to wildfire frequency, but with changes to plant community structure and composition, the intensity and frequency of fires have increased," Collins notes. "Selection of plants adapted to local conditions increases resilience to fires when they do occur."

Since 2024, EcoPoint has developed a catalog of more than 60 species of native plants that are available as live plants selected for their performance and adaptability across diverse soil types and moisture conditions. Live plant-based restoration provides a head start over seed-based restoration, with more rapid recovery in many settings across the western U.S.

With more than 15 years of onsite experience in data-driven reclamation and restoration services for the energy, mining, utilities, government and agricultural sectors, EcoPoint delivers sustainable outcomes while anticipating challenges across a variety of environments.

Live Native Plant page: https://www.ecopoint-inc.com/native-live-plant-installation/

Media Contact: Dan Larson, [email protected], 303-585-1122

SOURCE EcoPoint Inc.