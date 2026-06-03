Redefining Reclamation: Colorado Project Showcases an Operator Driven Model for Increasing Reclamation Biodiversity at the American Society of Reclamation Sciences (ASRS) Annual Meeting

EcoPoint Inc. presents "The Art of the Possible" to highlight how native seed innovation can transform habitat outcomes in energy landscapes.

RIFLE, Colo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A systematic approach to oil and gas reclamation introduced in the Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin takes the national stage at the 2026 American Society of Reclamation Sciences (ASRS) Annual Meeting at the University of Wyoming, June 7–11.

Presented by Scott Jensen, PhD, Senior Environmental Scientist at EcoPoint Inc., "The Art of the Possible: Enhancing Biodiversity through a Dedicated Native Seed Nursery" introduces a model that moves beyond traditional reclamation practices toward actively improving ecosystem function.

Tufted Primrose Palmer Penstemon

"Reclamation has historically been about meeting baseline requirements, stabilizing soils and re-establishing vegetation," said Scott Jensen. "What we're demonstrating is that with the right investment in native plant materials, we can go further creating landscapes that actively support wildlife and biodiversity in meaningful ways."

The pilot project includes a dedicated native seed nursery designed to address a persistent industry challenge: a limited availability of locally adapted native seeds. Traditional reclamation is often constrained by a depauperate selection of plant materials. Providing reclamation efforts with access to sources of well-adapted seed species that are most beneficial to wildlife and to those species needed to establish long-term ecological trajectories has multiple benefits. As a result, land reclaimed from oil and gas development becomes high value habitat, providing important forage and cover and a distinct in situ seed bank offering a diversity of native species able to spread into the surrounding area. This collaborative Chevron and EcoPoint initiative is intended to cultivate species specifically adapted to Colorado's DJ Basin, with an emphasis on high-value forage and habitat for mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus), pronghorn (Antilocapra americana), and a wide range of native species.

Since launching in late 2024, the program has completed over 200 seed collections representing more than 60 species. An initial seed-increase garden was established using greenhouse-grown plugs, and by 2025, production scaled to more than 100,000 live plants to support areas across Weld County, Colorado. These sites are actively monitored to evaluate plant establishment, species performance, and adaptability across diverse soil types and moisture conditions.

"This work represents a critical step forward in bridging the gap between reclamation requirements and ecological outcomes," said Doug Dennison, Director of Oil and Gas at EcoPoint. "By investing in native seed supply and real-world testing, we're creating a scalable pathway for responsible energy development to coexist with thriving wildlife populations."

The native seed nursery provides essential "additionality" by supplying plant materials difficult to find in commercial markets. By expanding the diversity and functionality of species used in reclamation, the project sets a new benchmark for what is achievable in land restoration science.

As industry leaders, researchers, and regulators gather at ASRS 2026 to shape the future of reclamation, this initiative offers a compelling example of how innovation can redefine expectations and transform reclamation from compliance into ecological advancement.

About EcoPoint Inc.

Headquartered in Rifle, CO, EcoPoint is a leader in environmental solutions for energy and land management, specializing in reclamation, restoration, and ecological innovation with GeoStorm™ technology. With a focus on science-driven practices and site-specific strategies, EcoPoint partners with industry to deliver sustainable outcomes that support both operational goals and long-term ecosystem health.

Company website: www.ecopoint-inc.com

Media contact: Dan Larson, 303-585-1122

SOURCE EcoPoint Inc.