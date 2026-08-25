Ecotrak Launches Ecotrak Energy Powered by Entouch, Uniting Facilities and Energy Management in One Intelligent Platform

New offering embeds IoT sensor data and real-time energy intelligence directly into the Ecotrak platform, moving multisite operators from reactive maintenance to predictive, autonomous operations.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak , the leading intelligent facility management platform, today announced the launch of Ecotrak Energy powered by Entouch, a new offering that brings Entouch's smart building and energy management technology directly into the Ecotrak platform. The result is a solution to unify asset data, work orders, IoT telemetry, and energy consumption in a single operational layer, so multisite operators can finally run facilities and energy as one system.

Most multisite operators today run separate systems for facilities management and energy management, with no visibility between energy usage and equipment performance. Teams react to failures after they happen, dispatch technicians without diagnostic context, and discover energy waste only when the utility bill arrives. Ecotrak Energy powered by Entouch eliminates those silos.

With the new offering, IoT sensors continuously monitor equipment health and energy consumption across every location. When equipment begins to drift or fail, the platform automatically generates a work order, complete with live telemetry data and routes it to internal teams or dispatches it directly to a service provider. Technicians arrive knowing what's wrong before they open the panel, driving faster resolution, fewer truck rolls, and higher first-time fix rates.

"Facilities and energy have lived in separate systems for too long, and operators have paid for that disconnect in emergency repairs, wasted energy, and shortened asset life," said Daniel Castleman, VP of Product at Ecotrak. "With Ecotrak Energy powered by Entouch, your buildings can finally think, act, and optimize as one system. This isn't an integration. It's a new way to run buildings."

Key capabilities of Ecotrak Energy powered by Entouch include:

IoT-driven work orders — Work orders are triggered automatically from real-time equipment behavior, enriched with telemetry data, and routed intelligently to internal teams or service providers.





Unified asset and energy visibility — Energy consumption is visible at the location, asset, and device level, overlaid with work orders, alerts, and performance trends, so operators can connect energy spend directly to equipment issues and identify waste instantly.





Predictive AI and smart dispatch — Machine learning models combine maintenance history with live IoT data to detect anomalies and identify failing equipment before it breaks and schedule non-emergency dispatch during normal business hours to reduce overtime and after-hours surcharges.





One alert center — IoT alerts and facilities alerts flow into a single notification center shared across internal teams and vendors, so nothing gets missed.





Fast, scalable setup — Operators choose the asset groups to track with IoT, configure alerts, and manage work order automation in minutes, making the solution scalable across multi-site portfolios.

Entouch technology manages energy across more than 20,000 buildings for multisite operators in retail, restaurant, hospitality, banking, entertainment, fitness, healthcare, and senior living, routinely reducing building energy costs by up to 20%.

Ecotrak Energy powered by Entouch is available for all Ecotrak customers, with location energy overviews, IoT-triggered work orders, asset-level telemetry, unified alerts, and predictive diagnostics. To learn more or request a demo, visit ecotrak.com.

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is more than a facility management platform — it's your partner in the trenches. Built for businesses that can't afford downtime, Ecotrak delivers real solutions, real insights, and real support to help facility teams run smoother, spend smarter, and plan for the long haul. With an intuitive, easy-to-use platform, Ecotrak simplifies asset management, work orders, and service provider coordination so facility teams can stop putting out fires and start making bigger-picture decisions. Now powered by AI, Ecotrak connects teams with intelligent insights, predictive intelligence, and automated workflows, helping them prevent breakdowns, maximize budgets, and optimize operations at every level. At Ecotrak, we truly care about making life easier for the people who keep facilities running. Through our AI-powered SaaS platform, we're changing the way repair and maintenance is done with automated equipment tracking, proactive insights, streamlined warranty execution, and the most advanced AI tools in the industry. We believe in building strong relationships and getting things done right with our customers, facility leaders, service providers, and everyone dedicated to keeping operations smooth and steady. Smarter AI Tools. Smoother Operations. For more information, visit ecotrak.com.

About Entouch

Entouch is The Intelligent Building Platform built for businesses with multiple locations. We bring energy management, HVAC, lighting, refrigeration, energy meters, and other building systems together in one connected platform, making it easier to see, manage, and improve how every location performs. Entouch gives teams a clear view of energy use and building performance across their entire portfolio. With real-time insights, intelligent controls, and AI, businesses can reduce energy waste, catch problems before they become costly, manage equipment remotely, and make smarter decisions about their buildings. The result is lower energy and operating costs, more efficient maintenance, fewer surprises, and buildings that simply run better.

Today, Entouch helps manage more than 20,000 locations, helping businesses turn energy efficiency and smarter building operations into better business performance. Smarter Buildings. Better Business. Learn more at entouchcontrols.com.

Ecotrak and Entouch Media Contact

Shawna Moore

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(310) 365-7634

SOURCE Ecotrak Facility Management Software