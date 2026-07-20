Ecotrak Launches AI-Powered Facility Management Suite with Claude Connector and ChatGPT Integration

Smarter AI Tools. Smoother Operations.

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak , a leading provider of AI-powered facility and asset management software, today announced the launch of its expanded AI capabilities suite, including the industry's first Claude Connector integration and a ChatGPT-powered AI Troubleshooting experience. The new features bring intelligent, conversational AI directly into the workflows facility teams already use every day.

When it comes to facilities management, staying ahead is everything. Ecotrak AI helps teams predict issues, automate repetitive work, and make better decisions by putting intelligent insights directly into daily workflows, without adding another tool to the stack.

AI should work where your team already works. Ecotrak AI is embedded directly into existing workflows, helping facility teams find answers, automate tasks, and make better decisions without ever leaving the platform. Whether accessing AI insights on a work order, invoice, proposal, or service request, the intelligence is right where teams need it. From predictive maintenance and intelligent troubleshooting to proposal benchmarking and image recognition, Ecotrak AI transforms everyday operational data into actionable insights, surfacing repair history, spending patterns, asset performance, and vendor benchmarks automatically so nothing slips through the cracks.

The best maintenance issues are the ones that never happen. Ecotrak AI identifies risks early, forecasts costs, and surfaces opportunities to save time and money so teams can stay ahead instead of playing catch-up. Predictive Intelligence analyzes maintenance history and asset data to flag likely failures before they become emergencies.

Claude Connector: Get Answers and Take Action Instantly

Ecotrak now connects with Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The Claude Connector brings Ecotrak's operational data, work orders, assets, locations and service providers, directly into a conversational AI interface. Facility teams can search assets, look up work order history, find the right service provider for a specific problem, or create a new service request entirely through natural language, with no navigating menus or manual data entry required.

The connector also surfaces troubleshooting steps before a work order is even submitted, helping teams resolve issues faster and reduce unnecessary service calls. Whether a technician needs to pull up an asset's repair history, a manager wants to check open work orders across locations, or an operator needs to dispatch the right vendor for a job, Claude delivers the right information and automates the workflow seamlessly.

WO Summaries: Faster Work Order Review

Ecotrak's AI-powered Work Order Summaries automatically generate clear, narrative summaries of work order details—giving facility managers an at-a-glance understanding of any job without reading through raw data. By surfacing the most relevant information in plain language, WO Summaries dramatically reduce review time and help teams make faster decisions on approvals, dispatches, and follow-ups.

Predictive Intelligence and AI Insights: Stay Ahead of Costly Problems

Ecotrak analyzes maintenance history, spending patterns, and asset performance to identify risks before they become emergencies. Teams can forecast repair costs, anticipate downtime, and make proactive decisions that keep operations moving. AI Insights are embedded throughout the platform on work orders, invoices, proposals, and service requests, so smarter decisions happen in the moment, not after the fact.

AI Troubleshooting: Solve Problems Faster

Ecotrak's AI Troubleshooting feature, now powered by ChatGPT, gives technicians and facility teams instant access to intelligent diagnosis support. By combining equipment history with AI-powered recommendations, Ecotrak helps identify issues quickly and reduce repeat service calls. From experienced technicians to new hires, everyone gets the support they need to resolve problems with confidence before a work order is even created.

Image Recognition and Proposal Intelligence: Turn Data Into Action

Ecotrak AI automates workflows by extracting information from invoices, proposals, and equipment labels while surfacing cost intelligence and vendor recommendations that help teams make smarter decisions every day. Proposal and Cost Intelligence benchmarks vendor pricing, flags overpayments, and recommends whether to approve or reject proposals.

Service Provider Recommendations: Connect with the Right Vendor

Ecotrak's AI-powered Service Provider Recommendations use machine learning to rank vendors by repair history, skill set, and proximity to the job site. Instead of manually searching for a contractor, facility teams receive instant, data-driven suggestions that match the right provider to each specific problem—reducing time-to-dispatch and improving first-time fix rates.

Energy Management AI: Intelligent Monitoring and Anomaly Detection

Ecotrak's Energy Management AI brings intelligent monitoring and anomaly detection to energy consumption across facilities. By continuously analyzing usage patterns and flagging irregularities in real time, the system helps facility teams identify inefficiencies, reduce utility costs, and proactively address equipment consuming more power than expected—turning energy data into a strategic advantage.

"We've always believed that the people who keep facilities running deserve the best tools available. With this launch, we're taking a big step forward, automating the busywork, surfacing the data that matters, and giving teams the tools to fix problems before they start," Matt Singer, CEO, Ecotrak.

The Ecotrak AI Suite is available to all Ecotrak customers with a complimentary 90-day trial. Following the trial period, select features will be available as an optional add-on to a standard Ecotrak subscription.

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is more than a facility management platform — it's your partner in the trenches. Built for businesses that can't afford downtime, Ecotrak delivers real solutions, real insights, and real support to help facility teams run smoother, spend smarter, and plan for the long haul. With an intuitive, easy-to-use platform, Ecotrak simplifies asset management, work orders, and service provider coordination so facility teams can stop putting out fires and start making bigger-picture decisions. Now powered by AI, Ecotrak connects teams with intelligent insights, predictive intelligence, and automated workflows, helping them prevent breakdowns, maximize budgets, and optimize operations at every level. At Ecotrak, we truly care about making life easier for the people who keep facilities running. Through our AI-powered SaaS platform, we're changing the way repair and maintenance is done with automated equipment tracking, proactive insights, streamlined warranty execution, and the most advanced AI tools in the industry. We believe in building strong relationships and getting things done right with our customers, facility leaders, service providers, and everyone dedicated to keeping operations smooth and steady. Smarter AI Tools. Smoother Operations. For more information, visit ecotrak.com.

Ecotrak Media Contact

Shawna Moore

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(310) 365-7634

SOURCE Ecotrak Facility Management Software