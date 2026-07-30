EcoVadis and Novata Form New Partnership to Deliver High-Precision, Primary Carbon Data Integration for Corporate and Investor Decarbonization

The collaboration embeds verified EcoVadis supplier data into Novata's sustainability management platform, further expanding the EcoVadis Carbon Data Network to advance Scope 3 transparency and satisfy intense regulatory and investor scrutiny.

PARIS and NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, and Novata, a leading sustainability management platform for private markets, today announced a new partnership. The collaboration creates a seamless data-to-insight pipeline by embedding verified EcoVadis supplier primary carbon metrics directly into Novata's secure platform.

This announcement marks the latest milestone in EcoVadis' mission to build the market's most interconnected Carbon Data Network (CDN), a rapidly expanding ecosystem designed to accelerate Scope 3 transparency and reporting by linking high-quality primary data with leading carbon accounting and sustainability platforms.

"Building a truly resilient and transparent global supply chain requires deep interoperability across the climate tech ecosystem," said Dexter Galvin, SVP Climate at EcoVadis. "By welcoming Novata to our rapidly expanding Carbon Data Network, we are making it easier than ever for corporations and financial institutions to shift from spend-based estimates to precise primary data. This integration empowers users with the trusted data engine needed to calculate reliable Scope 3 footprints and drive real, measurable decarbonization."

This partnership also leverages the strength of the recently published EcoVadis Carbon Data Reliability Level™ (DRL) Framework — rooted in EcoVadis methodology and powered by its Carbon Data Network — to restore trust and reliability in corporate carbon emissions reporting.

Through this integration, investment firms and corporate clients can effortlessly route primary supplier emissions data directly into Novata's data management space. By providing high-quality supplier data and carbon maturity analytics drawn directly from the supply chain footprint, EcoVadis serves as the primary data engine. In turn, Novata's carbon solution ingests this primary data, enabling mutual users to move past high-level sector averages and calculate highly accurate Scope 3.1 footprints, drawing granular insights by location and activity type, and allowing organizations to execute data-backed decarbonization strategies capable of satisfying strict investor and regulatory demands.

"To effectively navigate today's rigorous regulatory environment and meet investor expectations, businesses need granular, verifiable data," said Conor O'Laoire, Head of Global Partnerships at Novata. "Partnering with EcoVadis allows us to securely ingest verified primary carbon metrics directly into Novata's platform. This integration gives our clients the clarity they need to move beyond industry averages, gain precise visibility into their supply chains, and execute highly targeted sustainability strategies."

With this announcement, Novata joins other leading platforms within the EcoVadis Carbon Data Network to close the critical Scope 3 data gap, transforming compliance requirements into an actionable catalyst for business value and global carbon reduction.

To find out more, visit: https://ecovadis.com/solutions/carbon/

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-led business embedding sustainability intelligence into decisions across global supply chains. Its ratings, risk, carbon, e-learning, and worker voice solutions equip organizations to understand supplier performance, manage regulatory and operational risk, drive greenhouse gas emissions reductions, and build more resilient value chains. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a specialized worker voice platform, expanding its capabilities for human rights due diligence and direct worker insight. More than 175,000 businesses across 250 industries and 185 countries use EcoVadis, including Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan.

Learn more at ecovadis.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT NOVATA

Novata's solutions make it easy for organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and create value. Our trusted sustainability management platform and advisory practice empowers organizations to automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, simplify regulations, benchmark performance, and monitor risk.

Backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Motive Partners, Omidyar Network, Northern Trust and S&P Global, Novata is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees, and is a B-Corp-certified public benefit corporation.

Learn more at novata.com.

SOURCE EcoVadis