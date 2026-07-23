EcoVadis Scales its Global Community to Accelerate Supply Chain Resilience

Opening the platform to all procurement leaders and sustainability practitioners, EcoVadis creates a "living network" that turns peer collaboration into a force multiplier for sustainability impact and risk mitigation.

PARIS and NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced it is expanding its peer-to-peer Community platform. Previously limited to companies having completed an EcoVadis sustainability assessment, the platform is now open to all procurement organizations and non-EcoVadis customers. This expansion turns the platform into a "living network" where procurement leaders and sustainability practitioners can collaborate, share advice, and solve supply chain challenges together.

The platform is expanding from a strong, highly active foundation. Since its initial launch, the EcoVadis Community has seen a monthly 20% growth globally. Users have already generated 800+ in-depth peer discussions and insights with an 86% question resolution rate, driving deep collaboration across the platform's three most popular forums: the Networking Forum, Product Discussion, and Sustainability Topics.

The community's membership is worldwide, with top engagement coming from the United Kingdom, United States, western Europe, India, and Brazil. It also represents critical global sectors such as the chemicals, plastics & materials industry; manufacturing & heavy machinery; logistics & transportation; and wholesale, retail, food & beverage.

Instead of top-down corporate demands, which are often slow and stressful, research shows that groups possess a 'Collective Intelligence' that consistently outperforms individual experts. In fact, peer networks help companies adopt new behaviors 30% to 50% faster than traditional mandates (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, PNAS).

"True sustainability cannot be forced; it has to be built together," said Pierre-François Thaler, cofounder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "By opening our community to all procurement organizations and suppliers anywhere in the world, we are removing the isolation companies often feel. We are making it easier to share practical advice and turn sustainability efforts into a real business advantage."

The expanded community now enables:

Wider knowledge sharing : Procurement functions often struggle with scattered, hard to verify information, while suppliers feel overwhelmed when filling out sustainability questionnaires alone. Through Discussion Forums and a Resource Library, the community provides clear toolkits for buyers and community-tested advice for suppliers.

: Procurement functions often struggle with scattered, hard to verify information, while suppliers feel overwhelmed when filling out sustainability questionnaires alone. Through Discussion Forums and a Resource Library, the community provides clear toolkits for buyers and community-tested advice for suppliers. Amplifying resilience through networking: Instead of addressing complex, industry-specific challenges in isolation, facing slow and fragmented risk mitigation, members can use Universal Search and Smart Recommendations to unlock peer-to-peer benchmarking and connect directly with global peers facing identical hurdles.

The power of Community by EcoVadis

Tapping into this "living network" to identify risks faster, share proven, community-tested solutions, and leverage collective problem-solving to scale impact, the expanded Community creates a powerful flywheel of resilience, where each participant's progress strengthens the entire ecosystem.

On the platform, forums and webinars are open to everyone while specific EcoVadis product advice is kept private for rated customers. High-value, collaborative areas like the Sustainable Procurement Co-Lab and CPO Roundtables have premium access. Existing customers can log in via their dashboard; non-EcoVadis customers can register and create a profile by visiting https://community.ecovadis.com/

To learn more, visit: http://ecovadis.com/solutions/community

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-led business embedding sustainability intelligence into decisions across global supply chains. Its ratings, risk, carbon, e-learning, and worker voice solutions equip organizations to understand supplier performance, manage regulatory and operational risk, drive greenhouse gas emissions reductions, and build more resilient value chains. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a specialized worker voice platform, expanding its capabilities for human rights due diligence and direct worker insight. More than 175,000 businesses across 250 industries and 185 countries use EcoVadis, including Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan.

Learn more at ecovadis.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EcoVadis