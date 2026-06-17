EcoVadis Announces Catalyst 2026: The Global Virtual Event Bringing "Network Advantage" to the Sustainable Supply Chain

Virtual by design. Global by nature. Bringing buyers and suppliers together to navigate risk, regulation and AI-driven change.

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced Catalyst 2026, a new global virtual event bringing together buyers, suppliers and sustainability leaders to explore how organizations can build more resilient supply chains through trusted intelligence, stronger collaboration and AI-powered innovation. The event marks the next development after the successful launch of the EcoVadis Community, a collaborative platform dedicated to EcoVadis Rated customers.

In a market reshaped by regulation and supply-chain volatility, the advantage goes to those connected to verified data, not just more of it. Catalyst brings the EcoVadis "Resilience by Design" vision to life, moving beyond static assessments toward a dynamic, networked ecosystem. Every time verified data moves across a connection — from supplier to buyer, or from disclosure to decision — the network becomes more valuable for every participant.

"Organizations are facing increasing pressure from regulation, disruption and growing data complexity," said Pierre-François Thaler, cofounder and co-CEO at EcoVadis. "More and more, the advantage will go to those connected to verified, trusted intelligence, not simply more information. Our Catalyst event will show how buyers and suppliers can use that intelligence to make more informed decisions, build stronger resilience and drive higher value creation across their network."

The event features a shared opening session focused on global research, market trends and product innovation before splitting into dedicated tracks tailored to buyers and suppliers:

Buyer Track: Focused on closing the fragility gap through API 3.0 integrations, Carbon Data Reliability, and AI-assisted workflows that embed sustainability into every procurement decision.

Focused on closing the fragility gap through API 3.0 integrations, Carbon Data Reliability, and AI-assisted workflows that embed sustainability into every procurement decision. Supplier Track: Designed to shift the mindset from compliance burden to strategic asset, helping suppliers leverage their rating to unlock new business opportunities and showcase credibility to global partners.

Event at a Glance:

When: 7 July (EMEA, India, APAC) & 8 July (Americas)

Format: Free, virtual event available in 12 languages.

Registration: event.ecovadis.com/catalyst2026

Featured topics include:

Navigating regulation, volatility and AI-driven supply chains

Insights from the 2026 Sustainable Procurement Barometer

New innovations in sustainability intelligence and supply chain visibility

The growing role of Worker Voice in human rights due diligence

How buyers and suppliers can leverage trusted intelligence to strengthen resilience and business performance

Dedicated buyer and supplier tracks will explore practical approaches to integrating sustainability into decision-making, building supply chain visibility and supporting value creation across the EcoVadis network.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE EcoVadis