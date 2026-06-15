EcoVadis Joins European Commission's AI Act Advisory Forum to Shape Future of Responsible AI

The selection marks a pivotal step in advancing transparent, ethical AI governance for sustainable supply chains.

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced its selection to the European Commission's newly formed AI Act Advisory Forum. This strategic appointment reinforces EcoVadis' commitment to advancing responsible AI and scaling sustainable supply chain intelligence worldwide.

"Being selected to the AI Act Advisory Forum is a significant milestone for us. As we continue to integrate AI into our core operations, we are committed to ensuring our technologies are transparent, explainable, and aligned with the highest ethical standards. This Forum provides a crucial platform to contribute our expertise in sustainable and responsible AI, ultimately helping to shape a regulatory landscape that fosters trust and innovation across Europe," says Sophia Katrenko, VP of AI/ML at EcoVadis.

Established under Article 67 of the EU AI Act, the Advisory Forum acts as a vital bridge between EU regulators - specifically the AI Office - and market participants. Tasked with providing technical expertise, the Forum will guide the implementation of the world's first comprehensive AI regulation, ensuring practical and forward-thinking compliance standards.

From an elite pool of over 700 applicants across civil society, academia, and industry, EcoVadis was among the 174 members selected. The cohort features some of the most prominent and leading organizations in the field of AI and computing technology. EcoVadis will represent the interests of sustainable supply chain transparency over the next two years.

This role grants EcoVadis a direct voice in translating regulatory text into concrete technical design requirements for software development, data privacy, and product deployment. It cements the company's position as a leader in AI governance, extending its proactive alignment with EU standards into active policy-making.

Over the past few years, EcoVadis has proactively invested in robust AI governance, including organization-wide literacy programs, transparency protocols, and the active mitigation of prohibited practices. By joining this Forum, EcoVadis reinforces its dedication to technological innovation that serves sustainable business practices, ensuring the emerging AI ecosystem in Europe remains trustworthy, ethical, and effective.

To find out more about AI at EcoVadis, visit: https://ecovadis.com/ai/ Stay tuned for more on how we ensure our AI capabilities are trusted and responsible.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE EcoVadis