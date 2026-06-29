ECSite.ai and VoltServer Announce Unified Intelligent Power and AI-Native Monitoring Solution for Data Centers and In-Building Wireless Networks

Integration gives operators industry-first channel-level power visibility, remote control & energy intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECSite, Inc., a pioneer in AI infrastructure lifecycle automation, and VoltServer, the leader in Digital Electricity®, today announced a strategic integration between ECSite's ECMonitor™ active monitoring platform and VoltServer's intelligent power distribution platforms.

The collaboration delivers the industry's first unified operational solution combining intelligent power delivery with AI-native monitoring for data center and in-building infrastructure, including DAS, ERCES, LMR and other mission-critical environments. As 5G densification, smart buildings, data center growth, and sustainability mandates reshape enterprise infrastructure, operators need better visibility, less downtime and improved energy efficiency across increasingly complex networks.

The ECSite and VoltServer integration addresses these needs with real-time monitoring, AI-driven operational intelligence, and centralized control from a single pane of glass.

An Industry First: Unified Visibility Across Data Center, DAS and Class 4 Power Systems

For the first time, operators can view in-building wireless performance and Class 4 power system status together in one operational interface. Through the integration, ECMonitor brings VoltServer Digital Electricity platform data - including channel status, receiver health, device metadata, power behavior, and fault conditions - into the same environment used to monitor Data Center infrastructure, DAS remotes, BDAs, ERCES/Public Safety systems, and other critical in-building equipment.

Instead of forcing operations teams to move between separate infrastructure monitoring and VoltServer diagnostic platforms, the integration creates a single pane of glass where Data Center alarms, DAS alarms, remote behavior and VoltServer channel-level power status can be reviewed together. This gives operators faster insight into whether an issue may be related to power availability, receiver status, power cycling, or another network condition.

Faster Troubleshooting Through Integrated Power and Network Context

When a network fault occurs, teams often need multiple tools, phone calls, and manual coordination to determine whether the problem is tied to compute, storage, DAS head-end or remotes, the power source, or a specific Class 4 power channel.

With the ECMonitor and VoltServer integration, operators can view infrastructure alarms and VoltServer channel status in one place. For example, if a DAS remote stops responding, the NOC team can immediately check the associated VoltServer channel, review power behavior, and remotely power cycle the channel when appropriate. This unified view helps reduce troubleshooting time, improve collaboration between NOC and field teams, and create a clearer record of both network and power events.

Intelligent Energy Management & Controls

Channel-level power data in ECMonitor also enables more intelligent energy management. Operators can schedule power-down windows for unused zones, track consumption trends over time and generate ESG and LEED oriented reports for enterprise customers. Our study projects intelligent power scheduling to deliver 15% to 30% energy savings across a typical deployment.

"Operators should not have to manage power delivery and network operations separately," said Subbu Meiyappan, Founder and CEO of ECSite.ai. "Together, VoltServer and ECSite are creating a unified operational layer that improves visibility, accelerates troubleshooting and enables intelligent energy management. ECMonitor AI agents can remotely power cycle equipment, helping avoid costly dispatches. Across data centers, enterprise deployments, and mission-critical systems. we deliver measurable operational, sustainability and cost benefits for network owners and operators."

"VoltServer's platform fundamentally changed how intelligent infrastructure is powered - delivering safe, long-distance, channel-level power for next-generation wireless environments," said Ronna Davis, CRO. "By integrating with ECSite's monitoring automation solution - ECMonitor - we are extending that innovation beyond power delivery into operational intelligence, giving customers unprecedented visibility, control, and automation across the infrastructure that powers their wireless networks."



Together, ECSite and VoltServer are providing a differentiated operational model that combines intelligent power, centralized visibility and sustainability management for data centers, enterprises, and network operators. Schedule a demo at https://ecsite.ai/ecmonitor-demo/.

About ECSite, Inc.

ECSite is a leading AI-native infrastructure lifecycle automation company transforming how data centers, mission-critical wireless, fiber, and other network infrastructure is deployed, monitored, and operated. Its ECMonitor™ platform provides unified, cloud-based operational intelligence for data center, DAS, and public safety networks by enabling real-time monitoring, AI-assisted analytics, alarm management, remote operational control, floorplan-based fault visualization, and energy insights across multi-vendor infrastructure from a single pane of glass. Learn more about us at ECSite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we power infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow - today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of watts of power safely, accelerating deployment and reducing CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, DE sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com .

Media Contact:

Manish Matta

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(630) 210-5119

SOURCE ECSite, Inc.