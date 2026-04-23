ECSite Announces Advanced Automation Integration with VIAVI Solutions to Accelerate Hyperscale Data Center Fiber Testing

End-to-end automated workflow delivers 75% ROI, reduces error rates by 10x, and accelerates "first time to compute" for AI-grade networks.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECSite, Inc., a pioneer in infrastructure deployment automation, today announced the successful integration of its end-to-end automation platform with the VIAVI Solutions SmartClass™ Fiber MPOLx optical loss test sets. This powerful collaboration delivers a highly optimized, customer-specific workflow for hyperscale data centers, dramatically accelerating multifiber testing at scale while eliminating costly deployment errors.

As the demand for AI-driven infrastructure surges, modern hyperscale data centers require over 150,000 ribbon splices and millions of fiber connections per building. The sheer volume and density of high-fiber count trunks, such as MMC16 and MMC24, have made traditional manual testing methods a critical bottleneck. Fragmented tooling, manual data collection, and improper reference methods often lead to intense schedules, wasted efficiencies, and high rework costs.

ECSite's Level 1 Automation workflow directly addresses this complexity crisis. By seamlessly integrating with the VIAVI MPOLx - the industry's first and most proven dedicated Tier 1 MPO certification solution - ECSite transforms the physical layer deployment into a fully digital process. Design information is injected directly into the ECSite platform, generating automated workflows that guide technicians via mobile apps. Test results from the VIAVI MPOLx are instantly validated and uploaded to a centralized cloud repository, providing real-time quality audits, anomaly detection, and automated as-built documentation.

The measurable impact of this integrated workflow is significant. In a recent hyperscale data center project encompassing over 340,000 fiber tests, the ECSite and VIAVI joint solution is set to deliver:

10x Reduction in Error Rates : Dropping from a 10% manual error rate to just 1.0% through automated switching and data logging.

: Dropping from a 10% manual error rate to just 1.0% through automated switching and data logging. Massive Cost Savings: A 43% reduction in total testing and rework costs, delivering a 75% return on investment (ROI) and over $292,000 in net savings.

A 43% reduction in total testing and rework costs, delivering a 75% return on investment (ROI) and over $292,000 in net savings. Labor Efficiency: The recovery of nearly 1,300 skilled testing labor hours, translating to a 10-30% gain in field efficiency and a 90% increase in back-office reporting productivity.

"In an era where 'first time to compute' is the ultimate metric for our hyperscale customers, the physical layer of the AI cloud must be built faster, accurately, and more reliably," said Subbu Meiyappan, Founder and CEO of ECSite, Inc. "By integrating our intelligent automation platform with VIAVI's industry-leading MPOLx instruments, we are eliminating the manual reporting problem and significantly reducing rework. This partnership empowers contractors to deliver high-performing connectivity with unprecedented end-to-end traceability."

"Cloud providers are scaling rapidly, with increased fiber density. As a result, the need for fast, accurate, and repeatable fiber certification has never been greater," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. "ECSite's innovative automation software perfectly complements our multifiber test solutions. Together, we are providing a technician-friendly platform that reduces setup time, ensures test consistency, and adapts to the ever-evolving connectivity needs of modern data centers."

Looking Ahead: Integrating the Next Generation of Fiber Testing Building on this success, ECSite also announced its commitment to integrate VIAVI's newly released Data Center Expert (DCX) 700 series. Designed as the successor to the MPOLx, the DCX 700 is built for high-density AI data centers, offering native support for 12-, 16-, and 24-fiber configurations and intuitive one-cord referencing. ECSite will incorporate the DCX 700 into its instrument-agnostic ecosystem in the near future, ensuring customers continue to benefit from the most advanced testing hardware paired with industry-leading automation.

About ECSite, Inc. ECSite is a leading provider of software automation solutions for telecommunications and data center infrastructure deployment. The ECSite platform offers instrument-agnostic, end-to-end automation that streamlines workflows, validates data in real-time, and provides comprehensive analytics for fiber optic testing and splicing. ECSite's portfolio also includes ECMonitor, its AI-native active monitoring platform for DAS, public safety, and fiber networks, delivering real-time visibility, intelligent alarm management, and actionable insights for efficient network operations. By transforming manual processes into digital workflows, ECSite helps contractors and hyperscalers achieve operational excellence and accelerate time-to-market. Learn more about us at ECSite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial and automotive end markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Manish Matta

[email protected]

(630) 210-5119

SOURCE ECSite, Inc.