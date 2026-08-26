ECW Network & IT Solutions Launches AI Control Framework (AICF) to Help Businesses Govern, Secure, and Confidently Adopt AI

Deerfield Beach, FL - New AI governance service gives organizations real-world visibility into how AI tools are being used before putting controls in place

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECW Network & IT Solutions, a Fort Lauderdale-area managed service provider, today announced the launch of its AI Control Framework (AICF), a structured service designed to help organizations assess, govern, and securely adopt artificial intelligence - including Microsoft Copilot, Azure AI, ChatGPT, and other widely used generative AI platforms.

The Problem: Shadow AI Is Already in Your Environment

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As AI adoption accelerates, most organizations are discovering that employees are already using tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and other generative AI platforms - often without IT visibility, defined policies, or controls over what data is being shared. This unmanaged AI activity, commonly referred to as shadow AI, creates growing risk related to data exposure, regulatory compliance, and loss of control over business systems.

"The reality is that AI is not something you can safely deploy without guardrails," said Eric Weast, President of ECW Network & IT Solutions. "Most organizations already have AI in their environment today - what they lack is visibility and control."

How the AI Control Framework Works

Unlike consulting approaches that rely on assumptions or policies alone, AICF surfaces real-world AI activity within the client environment. The engagement begins with a detailed AI risk assessment that identifies which tools are in use, how they're being used, what data they're interacting with, and where governance gaps exist - across both Microsoft-native tools and external AI platforms. Full details are available on ECW's AI governance page.

"The biggest misconception is that AI risk is theoretical," said Robbie Macdonald, Director of Client Enablement at ECW Network & IT Solutions. "We're already seeing sensitive information move through unmanaged AI tools simply because there are no policies or controls in place. AICF gives organizations a way to quantify that risk and act on it."

Following the assessment, ECW works with each organization to define an AI governance policy: which platforms are approved, how they should be used, and what data can be shared. Where appropriate, organizations can implement secure AI enablement using Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI within a governed, policy-driven framework.

AI Control Framework - Service Delivery Model

AICF is delivered through a three-stage model:

AI Risk Assessment - ECW identifies AI tool usage across the environment, evaluates data exposure risk, and defines governance requirements specific to the organization

- ECW identifies AI tool usage across the environment, evaluates data exposure risk, and defines governance requirements specific to the organization AI Governance Implementation - deployment of governance controls and secure AI enablement within approved platforms, including Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI

- deployment of governance controls and secure AI enablement within approved platforms, including Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI Ongoing AI Governance and Managed Services - continuous monitoring, policy enforcement, and integration with broader IT security and compliance operations

This model supports organizations at any stage of AI adoption, from early Copilot deployments to more advanced environments involving APIs, workflow automation, and custom AI integrations. It is designed to align with existing compliance programs, including HIPAA, CMMC, and NIST 800-171.

About ECW Network & IT Solutions

ECW Network & IT Solutions is a national managed service provider headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL, serving businesses across Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, and the United States. The company specializes in managed IT services, Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions, advanced cybersecurity services in Fort Lauderdale, and compliance programs aligned with HIPAA, CMMC, and NIST 800-171.

With the introduction of the AI Control Framework, ECW extends its governance-first approach into artificial intelligence - helping organizations identify shadow AI, establish AI governance policies, and securely adopt AI technologies. ECW supports clients through a combination of remote services, on-site expertise, and continuous monitoring. Businesses seeking IT support in Fort Lauderdale can reach ECW at (561) 303-2310 or via ecwcomputers.com.

Primary Contact: Robbie McDonald ([email protected])

Contact Form: https://www.ecwcomputers.com/schedule-your-appointment/

Phone: (561) 303-2310

Alternate Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ECW Network & IT Solutions Inc.