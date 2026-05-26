ECW Network & IT Solutions Inc. Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

South Florida's ECW Network & IT Solutions achieves elite status by passing the rigorous GTIA Cyber Audit for the second consecutive year, joining only two MSPs in Florida and 50 nationwide.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECW Network & IT Solutions, a leading South Florida IT services company, has successfully passed the GTIA Cyber Audit for the second consecutive year, further solidifying its position as a trusted cybersecurity and IT partner for businesses across the region.

GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark

This achievement places ECW Network & IT Solutions among an elite group, with only two managed service providers (MSPs) in Florida and just 50 MSPs nationwide holding this designation. The certification reflects ECW's commitment to maintaining rigorous cybersecurity standards and delivering high-quality protection for its clients.

"As cyber threats continue to evolve, maintaining a strong security posture is non-negotiable," said Eric Weast, Founder of ECW Network & IT Solutions. "Passing the GTIA Cyber Audit again demonstrates our dedication to protecting our clients through proven frameworks and continuous improvement."

ECW Network & IT Solutions aligns its cybersecurity strategy with the CIS18 controls, widely recognized as a benchmark for effective cyber defense. This structured approach enables the company to deliver advanced Cybersecurity Services that help organizations reduce risk, improve resilience, and stay compliant in an increasingly regulated environment.

In addition to strengthening security, ECW Network & IT Solutions supports businesses with compliance across major industry standards, including HIPAA, CMMC, HITRUST, ISO 27001, NIST 800-171, and PCI. This makes ECW a strategic partner for organizations that must meet strict regulatory requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

ECW Network & IT Solutions is also a Certified Microsoft Partner with deep expertise in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure environments, supporting customers across the United States as well as select organizations overseas. The company helps businesses maximize the value of Microsoft's cloud ecosystem through secure Microsoft 365 deployments, Azure infrastructure support, cloud migration, identity and access management, data protection, and ongoing optimization. By combining Microsoft cloud expertise with proven cybersecurity and compliance frameworks, ECW enables organizations to modernize their technology, improve productivity, and strengthen security across their entire IT environment.

With a strong local presence, ECW continues to provide reliable and responsive IT Support in Fort Lauderdale, helping businesses proactively manage their IT infrastructure and avoid costly disruptions. Their approach combines hands-on support with long-term strategic guidance, ensuring clients are prepared for both current and future challenges.

ECW also remains committed to empowering growing organizations through dependable Small Business IT Support, delivering enterprise-level security and IT solutions tailored to smaller teams. This ensures that businesses of all sizes have access to the tools and expertise needed to operate securely and efficiently.

By earning the GTIA certification for the second year in a row, ECW Network & IT Solutions reinforces its reputation as a forward-thinking IT provider dedicated to security, compliance, and client success in South Florida.

For more information about ECW Network & IT Solutions and its services, visit https://www.ecwcomputers.com/.

About ECW Network & IT Solutions

ECW Network & IT Solutions is a trusted South Florida IT services company based in Deerfield Beach, specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business technology solutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and long-term partnerships, ECW helps businesses protect their data, meet regulatory requirements, and scale with confidence.

Primary Contact: Robbie McDonald ([email protected])

Contact Form: https://www.ecwcomputers.com/schedule-your-appointment/

Phone: (561) 303-2310

Alternate Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ECW Network & IT Solutions Inc.