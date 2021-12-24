Edge Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 6.51 Billion | Growing Availability and Complexity of Data to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing availability and complexity of data and the growing need to improve business efficiency are some of the key market drivers. Businesses across the globe are increasingly focusing on managing large amounts of complex data. Intelligent techniques involving technologies such as ML and AI can help companies retrieve the huge amount of complex data in a useful manner and use that data to enhance their services and business processes. companies rely on analytics for performing such tasks. In addition, the increasing volume of data, unlike legacy data types, is not well-structured, especially written data that includes customer reviews, feedback, and social posts. Hence, the demand for analytics is increasing as the data must be processed into valuable information.

However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will challenge market growth. Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges in any organization, as devices are interconnected to the Internet and dependent on private and public networks. Critical data is transferred through networks such as IoT or the cloud, so a highly secured environment needs to be established. The possibility of cyber intrusion will result in less adoption of cloud-based solutions and analytics services (third-party services). These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the analytics market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The edge analytics market report is segmented by Component (solutions and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The solutions segment held the largest edge analytics market share in 2021 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for edge analytics in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. An increase in data generation and the need to analyze the data will facilitate the edge analytics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.



Analytic Edge



CGI Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Equinix Inc.



FogHorn Systems



Greenwave Systems



Oracle Corp.



SAP SE



SAS Institute Inc.

Edge Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analytic Edge, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., FogHorn Systems, Greenwave Systems, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

