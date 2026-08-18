eDiscovery AI Introduces Next Generation of CaseBot™

The enhanced CaseBot, powered by Conversational Discovery™, moves beyond question-and-answer, adding built-in Skill Agents that generate structured, citation-backed case intelligence deliverables in minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eDiscovery AI, a HaystackID company, today announced the next generation of CaseBot™, its Conversational Discovery™ solution for turning matter data into cited answers and completed work product for legal teams. This third major release extends CaseBot beyond natural-language question and answer, adding a built-in set of expert-built Skill Agents that produce structured deliverables directly from a matter's verified case record.

First launched in September 2025 and made generally available in May 2026, CaseBot has let legal teams ask unlimited questions of matter data and receive source-cited answers in seconds. With this third release, attorneys can now direct CaseBot to specific tasks and receive a structured, citation-backed deliverable, without switching to a separate tool once a question turns into work product, each generated from the same defensible record that grounds every CaseBot answer. The enhanced CaseBot is available today in limited beta, with general availability planned for September 2026.

"When we released CaseBot, the breakthrough was giving attorneys a fast, source-cited way to ask questions of their case data," said Jim Sullivan, founder and CEO of eDiscovery AI. "This release goes further. Attorneys can now direct CaseBot to do the work itself: build the chronology, map the entities, assemble the deposition kit, and trust every line because it traces back to the record. That's the difference between answering a question and completing the work, a complete, agentic task an attorney can review rather than a single-threaded answer."

The release places particular emphasis on verifiability: every conclusion traces back to the record. Every CaseBot response, from a quick answer to a full skill-based deliverable, is generated exclusively from a matter's verified documents, never from the open internet or the model's own memory, with each factual statement traced to its source, an approach designed to give legal teams analysis they can verify rather than output they have to take on faith. Early case work that traditionally takes days of manual document review can now be completed in minutes.

The enhanced next-generation CaseBot organizes its built-in Skill Agents into two categories: fact development, which builds a clear understanding of the record, and case preparation, which turns that understanding into the materials attorneys need for depositions, discovery, and case strategy. Every output is generated exclusively from a matter's verified documents, with each factual statement linked to its supporting source. Outputs can be exported as firm-branded PDFs. Legal teams can learn more about the enhanced CaseBot at ediscoveryai.com and scheduling a demonstration. eDiscovery AI will also be at ILTACON 2026, Aug. 23–27 in Nashville, where attendees can schedule a meeting or visit the company at Booth 231 to see CaseBot in action.

About eDiscovery AI

eDiscovery AI is a data intelligence company providing leading generative AI-powered legal technology solutions. The company's mission is to develop innovative solutions that advance the legal industry, maximizing efficiency, enhancing accuracy, ensuring privacy compliance, and improving cost-effectiveness. Guided by ingenuity and committed to meaningful, strategic partnerships, eDiscovery AI equips law firms, corporations, and legal service providers with advanced tools to simplify complex data analysis, streamline document review processes, and confidently manage litigation, investigations, privacy response, and compliance matters. For more information, visit www.ediscoveryai.com or follow on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE eDiscovery AI