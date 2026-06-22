A six-episode cinematic series celebrating EDITION Hotels' ten-year presence in Greater China through storytelling across Dali, Shanghai, and Sanya.

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As short-form episodic storytelling continues reshaping how younger audiences engage with entertainment and culture, EDITION Hotels in Greater China is introducing a new chapter in brand storytelling with the launch of its original mini-drama series, An Invitation from E, created in collaboration with leading fashion magazine Fantastic Man China. The six-episode series premiered on June 17, 2026, across Marriott Bonvoy Greater China and Fantastic Man official channels.

EDITION Hotels Unveils Original Mini-Drama Series — An Invitation from E, Presenting Storytelling across Shanghai, Sanya, and Dali

The launch also marks a milestone moment for EDITION in the region, celebrating the brand's ten-year presence in Greater China while introducing the highly anticipated opening of The Dali EDITION, joining The Shanghai EDITION and The Sanya EDITION.

Three Cities, One Story

Filmed at The Shanghai EDITION, The Sanya EDITION, and the newly opened The Dali EDITION, An Invitation from E follows the composed and meticulous agent Ah-Fan and his laid-back new partner Xiao Song as they pursue a mysterious figure known only as "E." Starring actors Huang Xiyan and Wu Ruichen, the series unfolds across six episodes and three distinct destinations, with each city shaping the mood, rhythm, and progression of the story.

Beginning in Dali's free-spirited landscape, moving through the dynamic energy of Shanghai, and concluding along the coastline of Sanya, the series integrates each EDITION property naturally into the narrative, not simply as settings but as extensions of the characters' experiences and emotional journeys.

"Today's audience is no longer satisfied with simply receiving information; they want to participate, share, and connect," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "With An Invitation from E, we hope to bring storytelling, design, and destination together in a way that feels natural and emotionally resonant, creating a deeper dialogue between brand and culture, while telling stories rooted in the spirit of the moment."

Developed specifically for contemporary viewing habits, the series combines cinematic storytelling with a social-first format, reflecting EDITION's ongoing approach to meeting audiences through culture, creativity, and design-led experiences.

A New Chapter: The Opening of The Dali EDITION

The release of An Invitation from E also coincides with the debut of The Dali EDITION, the third EDITION hotel in Greater China. Positioned at the foothills of the Cangshan Mountains overlooking Erhai Lake, the hotel blends contemporary design with materials and influences inspired by the local landscape and culture, offering a destination experience rooted in place and modern lifestyle.

An Invitation from E officially premiered on June 17, 2026, via Marriott Bonvoy's official RED, Weibo, and WeChat channels, alongside Fantastic Man social platforms.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 22 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.