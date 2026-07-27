A New Way to Experience Joshua Tree: RESET Hotel Joins Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy

The design-forward retreat brings together desert landscapes, stargazing, wellness, and modern comforts as the first new brand addition to the Outdoor Collection.

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy today announced that RESET Hotel in Twentynine Palms, California, has joined its curated portfolio of nature-immersed, design-forward accommodations. The sustainably designed property marks the first new brand to join the collection since its launch in September 2025.

RESET Hotel in Twentynine Palms Joshua Tree

Located on 180 acres of high desert landscape just minutes from the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park, RESET is the first hotel built from the ground up in Twentynine Palms in more than 15 years. The 65-room property is designed to blur the lines between indoors and out, with natural textures, expansive desert views, and private patios complete with Solo Stove fire pits, daybeds, and stargazing platforms in every guest room. Throughout the property, architecture intentionally recedes into the surrounding environment, creating space for guests to slow down, disconnect from distraction, and reconnect with nature.

"Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy was created for travelers who want to immerse themselves in nature without giving up the comforts that make a stay feel effortless, and RESET strikes that balance perfectly," said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer, U.S. & Canada, Marriott International. "With its incredible access to Joshua Tree, thoughtful design, and experiences that help guests connect more deeply with the destination, RESET is exactly the kind of property we envisioned welcoming into the collection. We're thrilled to bring it into the Marriott Bonvoy family."

At RESET, guests can explore the property's desert preserve, unwind on private patios and in outdoor soaking tubs, gather around communal fire pits, and enjoy wellness-focused amenities including a saltwater pool, jacuzzi, a sauna and cold plunge. Evenings at RESET welcome some of Southern California's darkest skies, brought closer to earth through immersive stargazing programming featuring Celestron telescopes. The hotel has also cultivated partnerships and experiences – from astronomy events led by former NASA/JPL astronomers to creative residencies and design-focused programming – that further immerse guests in the sought-after Joshua Tree destination.

"RESET was created to offer a more thoughtful way to experience the desert, one that brings guests closer to the landscape without competing with it," said Shannon Ching, Co-founder of RESET. "Joining Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy gives us the opportunity to introduce that experience to a broader global audience while preserving the independent vision and sense of place that define the hotel."

RESET joins Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy alongside the founding portfolio of Postcard Cabins and Trailborn properties, marking one of the collection's first new additions since its launch and helping expand Marriott Bonvoy's presence in outdoor hospitality.

As part of Marriott Bonvoy, guests staying at RESET Hotel can earn and redeem points for their stays while enjoying access to the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning travel program. Through the platform, members can unlock exclusive member rates, earn points toward future travel experiences, and redeem points across Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and outdoor accommodations.

For more information and to book your stay, visit www.marriott.com/psphr.

ABOUT RESET HOTEL

Located in Twentynine Palms, California, near Joshua Tree National Park, RESET Hotel is a design-forward desert retreat situated on 180 acres of protected high desert landscape. Built around the belief that space, stillness, and connection to nature are among life's greatest luxuries, the hotel offers thoughtfully designed accommodations, wellness amenities, creative programming, and direct access to one of the country's most iconic outdoor destinations.

ABOUT OUTDOOR COLLECTION BY MARRIOTT BONVOY

The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated portfolio of properties that are immersed in nature. Our properties are set in stunning natural locations that bring adventure right to your door. They blend comfortable amenities like hot showers and cozy beds with stunning natural landscapes. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/brands/outdoor-collection.mi. The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.