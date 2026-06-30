Education Couture Launches $100,000 Summer Lux Learner Unlock Event to Keep Students Engaged in Learning

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Couture has launched its More Than $100,000 Summer Lux Learner Unlock Event, a literacy initiative designed to motivate students to continue reading and learning throughout the summer by rewarding educational engagement with premium student incentives.

Hosted through the Lux Learner platform, the initiative encourages students to complete reading and vocabulary activities to earn points that unlock access to more than $100,000 in retail-value student rewards.

The Lux Hoodie • Retail Value: $444 Students don't buy this hoodie-they earn it. Throughout the Summer Lux Learner Unlock Event, students earn points by reading, building vocabulary, completing quizzes, and staying engaged in learning. Reach the required point milestone, redeem your points, and claim this signature hoodie by paying a reduced fulfillment fee. Learn more at LuxLearner.fun.

The program was created to help combat summer learning loss by making literacy engaging, interactive, and rewarding.

"We know many students disengage from learning once school ends," said Ruckiya Ross, founder of Education Couture. "Our goal is to reconnect reading with excitement, curiosity, and achievement by creating an experience students genuinely want to participate in."

Students earn points by watching Word Bank vocabulary videos, learning new academic vocabulary, reading inside the app, completing chapter quizzes, and maintaining consistent participation.

The Summer Unlock Event also introduces Quantum Keisha, the first novel in the Keisha Bell series, allowing students to earn additional points through recreational reading and comprehension activities.

As students accumulate points, they unlock access to premium Lux Learner apparel releases while supplies last. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, cardigans, and limited-edition garments with retail values reaching into the hundreds of dollars.

"These rewards represent more than clothing," Ross said. "They represent effort, consistency, curiosity, and a commitment to learning. We want students to recognize that their hard work has real value."

Designed in Chicago and produced through manufacturing partners trusted by leading luxury fashion houses, the Lux Learner apparel collection reflects Education Couture's vision of creating an earned luxury experience that celebrates academic achievement.

Participation in the Summer Lux Learner Unlock Event is free. Students who unlock merchandise may claim eligible items by covering a reduced fulfillment fee for shipping and administrative costs.

Features of the Summer Unlock Event include interactive vocabulary instruction, recreational reading, chapter quizzes, literacy challenges, student achievement tracking, and premium earned-access apparel rewards.

Education Couture plans to conclude the initiative with a Back-to-School Celebration, recognizing students for their summer learning achievements and announcing recipients of the program's featured grand prizes, including the $1,000 Chicago Consistency Award and the $500 Community Choice Award.

The Summer Lux Learner Unlock Event is available now at www.LuxLearner.fun.

Media Contact

Ruckiya Ross

Education Couture

[email protected]

773.985.7444

SOURCE Education Couture