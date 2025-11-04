Education Couture Celebrates National Family Literacy Month with the Soft Launch of the Lux Learner Community and "Read to a Child Near You" Initiative

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Couture is proud to celebrate National Family Literacy Month this November with the Beta Launch of the Lux Learner Community & App by Education Couture, beginning with its inaugural campaign, "Read to a Child Near You."

Lux Learner by Education Couture

"Guys, we are raising Lux Learners — young minds who value learning — and the foundation of learning is literacy," says Ruckiya Ross, founder of Education Couture. "The research is clear. Children who are read to daily enter kindergarten with a significant vocabulary advantage — nearly 300,000 more words by age five than peers who are not read to. That number can exceed one million when children are read to five or more times a day."

Ross emphasizes the importance of literacy in everyday moments as well. "If your child is nearby while you're cooking, read the recipe aloud. Functional daily reading is just as important as a fantastical bedtime story."

The month-long celebration will culminate with a vibrant Family Literacy Bash on Saturday, November 22, from 1:00–4:00 PM, hosted at Burst Into Books in Chicago. Held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the event will bring families together for music, literacy experiences, community connection, and exclusive Early Access moments from Lux Learner.

Families can look forward to:

"Do You Know the 44?" Phonemic Awareness Challenge — a fun, interactive game testing guests' knowledge of the 44 phonemes in the English language, the single greatest predictor of reading success.





Special Storytime Readings, including:



The Small Girl with Big Emotions read by Malika Lee, author, educator, and mother.



The Chicago Kidz in The City That Works read by Ima Kidd, bringing a lively Chicago-centered storytime experience.

Exclusive Sneak Peek of the upcoming "Lux Learner by Education Couture" apparel line, including chances to win select luxury pieces.





A debut DJ set by Karter the Kid, taking the stage as maestro on the ones and twos.





A listening party for Education Couture's Reading Music, blending rhythm and literacy into a fun, family-centered soundtrack.





Complimentary small bites provided by Cajun Shrimp & Gumbo, a beloved restaurant located in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

Space is limited, and RSVP is required to ensure a meaningful experience for all attendees.

Media Contact:

B. Gatlin

Phone: 773.985.7444

Email: [email protected]

