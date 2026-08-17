Education Expert Jamie Marquardt of Kearney, NE, Explains The Confidence That Comes From Character for HelloNation

KEARNEY, Neb., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What gives students true confidence in education today? According to a HelloNation article, Vice Principal Jamie Marquardt of Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, NE, believes the answer begins with character. At this Christian school, confidence is not measured by grades or trophies, but by the courage and faith that guide daily choices. The article highlights how the school's approach to Christian education centers faith in learning, demonstrating that spiritual growth and academic achievement are inseparable.

Jamie Marquardt, Vice Principal Speed Speed

At Zion Lutheran School, Kearney, NE, character development is an integral part of every lesson. Teachers understand that knowledge alone cannot prepare students for the challenges of life. They guide each student to connect lessons in math, reading, and science to real-life situations, teaching them how to problem solve and act with compassion. By linking academics to moral understanding, this Christian education model gives students the confidence to make thoughtful decisions that align with Christian values.

Jamie Marquardt explains that confidence grounded in faith allows students to approach each challenge without fear of failure. When they fall short, they are encouraged to reflect, learn, and try again. This mindset teaches resilience and humility, values rooted in the Word of God. Through faith-based learning, students come to understand that courage means acting with integrity, even when no one is watching. These lessons shape not only their academic success but also their personal growth.

Faith-based education at Zion Lutheran School is built on the belief that the Lord your God is present in every classroom moment. Prayer, scripture, and reflection are not separate from academics—they are woven into the rhythm of each school day. This approach helps students see that learning and faith are not opposing forces but partners in development. In this way, Christian education becomes more than information; it becomes transformation.

The focus on character development extends to the school's daily routines. Students participate in chapel services, community outreach, and service projects that reinforce the meaning of serving others with humility. Older students often guide younger ones, modeling student leadership that reflects responsibility and kindness. These experiences help each child understand that leadership is not about power, but about serving others with purpose and care.

Marquardt and the staff at Zion Lutheran School believe that Christian values must be lived, not just learned. Every student is reminded that the strength to lead comes from Jesus Christ, whose example teaches compassion, forgiveness, and faithfulness. This faith-based learning environment prepares them to think clearly and act kindly, fostering a culture of confidence grounded in God's words.

Parents in Kearney, NE, consistently notice the positive impact of this Christian school at home. Children who are nurtured in faith-based education settings show empathy and patience in their relationships. They speak truthfully, listen thoughtfully, and treat others with respect. These behaviors are not merely encouraged—they are expected as expressions of Christian faith. Through small class sizes and personal attention, students learn that faith and learning can grow together.

As students move into high school and higher levels of study, they continue to apply the lessons of faith and courage they learned at Zion Lutheran School. The values of honesty, perseverance, and humility help them navigate new challenges both personally and professionally. Their confidence stays strong because it comes from knowing their worth in Christ, not from comparison with others. The foundation built at this Christian school prepares lifelong learners for both the world and eternity.

Over time, the results of this approach are precise. Graduates of Zion Lutheran School often stand out as lifelong leaders who bring faith and compassion into every area of life. Whether in college, in their communities, or across the United States, they demonstrate what it means to live by the Word of God. Their ability to problem solve with wisdom and kindness reflects the long-term strength of a Christian education that values both mind and spirit.

Marquardt emphasizes that the mission of Zion Lutheran School is to help students grow into confident, faithful individuals who know their purpose and walk in it. By combining academic excellence with a foundation of Christian faith, the school develops young people who can meet life's demands while staying true to their values. Each lesson, prayer, and act of service builds a community centered on Christ and dedicated to lifelong learning.

Faith-based learning at Zion Lutheran School proves that true confidence is not about standing above others but walking beside them with courage and humility. The students' experiences in character development, student leadership, and Christian values prepare them to lead with compassion in every stage of life. Their education equips them not only for academic success but also for a deeper understanding of who they are in the eyes of the Lord your God.

The Confidence That Comes From Character features insights from Jamie Marquardt, Vice Principal and Christian Education Expert of Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, NE, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation