Educational Insights® and Author-Illustrator Brady Smith Turn Creativity into Play With New Activity Kits

Graphic Novel Kit and Character Design Studio inspire the next generation of storytellers with hands-on tools to create characters, comics, and stories of their own

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Insights, a leading creator of award-winning toys and games, today announced two new creative play products developed in collaboration with author and illustrator Brady Smith: Graphic Novel Kit and Character Design Studio. The new kits make drawing and storytelling approachable for young creators and give kids hands-on tools to develop original characters, build imaginative worlds, and bring their ideas to life on the page.

Character Design Studio x Brady Smith

Known for popular children's graphic novel series including Louie and Bear and Maxwell Dark, Smith brings his experience as an author and illustrator to the new kits, pairing the fundamentals of character creation and visual storytelling with the hands-on play Educational Insights is known for. Developed by Educational Insights, the kits feature original artwork by Smith.

"Educational Insights understands how to make creativity feel accessible and fun for kids, and that made them an ideal partner for this collaboration," said Brady Smith. "With Graphic Novel Kit and Character Design Studio, we wanted to provide tools that spark ideas, build confidence, and give imaginations room to take characters and stories in entirely new directions."

Graphic Novel Kit is an all-in-one visual storytelling set that helps kids ages 7 and older create their own graphic novels and comic books. Kids can use the light-up tracing board to trace characters, objects, expressions, and other visual elements onto comic panels and pre-drawn scenes. They can then add their own details, dialogue, and creative style. The kit includes more than 400 traceable images across 25 sheets, 32 drawing pages with panels and scenes, five colored pencils, and writing prompts to help spark story ideas.

Character Design Studio gives young artists another way to explore the creative process by focusing on character development. Kids can combine 12 double-sided character plates to create more than 512 different designs. They can transfer their creations to paper and customize each character with color, details, and their own artistic touches. The set includes a design tray, 30 sheets of paper, a black rubbing crayon with a holder, and four colored pencils.

"Graphic novels have a remarkable way of drawing kids into storytelling," said Lisa Guili, Vice President and General Manager of Educational Insights. "My own nephew was a reluctant reader until graphic novels opened a whole new creative world for him. Working with Brady, we're giving kids the tools and inspiration to express themselves, explore their ideas, and go from enjoying someone else's story to imagining and creating one of their own."

The partnership builds on Educational Insights' commitment to creating play experiences that encourage creativity, confidence, and hands-on learning. The company develops toys and games that give kids engaging ways to explore new skills, express their ideas, and learn through play.

To kick off the launch, Smith will go live on TikTok on September 4 at 10 a.m. PST via @educationalinsights to demonstrate the kits, share creative inspiration, and connect with viewers.

Graphic Novel Kit ($24.99) and Character Design Studio ($18.99) are now available for purchase at https://www.educationalinsights.com/, Barnes & Noble stores, TikTok Shop, and select retailers.

About Educational Insights ®

Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights has over 60 years of experience creating award-winning toys and games. Our products encourage curiosity, introduce new skills, and build confidence through play-based learning. We prioritize hands-on play and self-led discovery through our products like fan-favorite brainteaser line Kanoodle, GeoSafari science toys, Design & Drill construction toys, Playfoam and Pluffle sensory products, creative arts and crafts kits, foundational early learning sets, and more.

Learn more at www.EducationalInsights.com, or follow the brand on TikTok @educationalinsights, Instagram @educationalinsights, YouTube @educationalinsights, and Facebook @educationalinsights.

About Brady Smith

Brady Smith is an author and illustrator known for children's graphic novels including the Louie and Bear and Maxwell Dark series. His work brings humor, memorable characters, and visual storytelling together to inspire young readers and creators. Learn more about Brady and his work at https://bradysmith.com/, or follow him on Instagram @bradysmithhere.

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SOURCE Educational Insights