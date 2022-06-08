Educational Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 28.40 Billion | Increasing Demand for Smart Toys to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: The increasing demand for smart toys is one of the key drivers supporting the educational toys market growth. Companies have started to launch AI-based smart toys to cater the evolving requirement of consumers willing to imbibe not only cognitive skills but also academic and motor skills to the students. With coding emerging as a crucial component in school curricula across the globe, vendors are also emphasizing on introducing coding-based games. The rise in green toys is another key trend impacting the global educational toys market growth.

is one of the key drivers supporting the educational toys market growth. Companies have started to launch AI-based smart toys to cater the evolving requirement of consumers willing to imbibe not only cognitive skills but also academic and motor skills to the students. With coding emerging as a crucial component in school curricula across the globe, vendors are also emphasizing on introducing coding-based games. The is another key trend impacting the global educational toys market growth. Market Challenge: The increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market is one of the key challenges likely to limit the market growth. Continuous growth and the advent of counterfeit products hinder the growth of the market. Competition among the retailers and resellers increases due to low product differentiation, and therefore, companies need to continuously innovate, conceptualize, and formulate licensing agreements, create new content, and stock the latest designs.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report Now!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The educational toys market report is segmented by Product (Academic toys, Cognitive toys, Motor skills toys, and Other toys) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The academic toys product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to dominate the market growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing parent and student interest in early education caters to the growth of the market, with many vendors increasingly offering science and math toy kits in the market. Increasing technological advances in the market have brought about innovative changes in educational toys, with a higher emphasis on visual technologies and the incorporation of AI into academic educational toys.

APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for educational toys market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Improved demographic environment and a significant rise in the purchasing power of the parents are the major factors driving the market which will facilitate the educational toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities

Key Market Vendors Covered

Engino.net Ltd.



Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.



Learning Resources Ltd.



LEGO System AS



Mattel Inc.



Melissa & Doug LLC



MindWare Inc.



Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.



Ravensburger Group



VTech Holdings Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Smart Toys Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Academic toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cognitive toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Motor skills toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Age

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Age

6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: 0-4 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: 4-8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Above 8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Age

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Age

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Engino.net Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Engino.net Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Engino.net Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Engino.net Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Learning Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Learning Resources Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Learning Resources Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 65: LEGO System AS - Overview



Exhibit 66: LEGO System AS - Product and service



Exhibit 67: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

11.7 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 68: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Mattel Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Mattel Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC

Exhibit 73: Melissa & Doug LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Melissa & Doug LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key news



Exhibit 76: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key offerings

11.9 MindWare Inc.

Exhibit 77: MindWare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: MindWare Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: MindWare Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Ravensburger Group

Exhibit 83: Ravensburger Group - Overview



Exhibit 84: Ravensburger Group - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Ravensburger Group - Key offerings

11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 86: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio