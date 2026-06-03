Edward Jones Celebrates 14th Consecutive Year on the Fortune 500®

Ranking No. 249, the firm serves more than 9 million clients with $2.5 trillion in client assets under care — reflecting its reach, relationships and impact across North America as it helps clients work toward financial fulfillment.

ST. LOUIS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones has been named to the Fortune 500® list for the 14th consecutive year, ranking No. 249 based on 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. The recognition highlights the firm's continued growth and scale as it helps clients work toward financial fulfillment.

Fortune 500 2013–26 published May–June each year, data as of December of prior year. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating. From Fortune. ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Edward Jones.

As of year-end 2025, Edward Jones serves over 9 million clients throughout North America with $2.4 trillion in assets under care. Through a network of more than 20,000 financial advisors and nearly 15,000 branch locations, Edward Jones brings personalized financial advice to communities with a branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces.

"Being named to the Fortune 500® reflects how we bring our purpose to life through the work we do every day," said Penny Pennington, Managing Partner of Edward Jones. "We continue to evolve our capabilities to deliver more comprehensive, personalized advice and help more people achieve financial fulfillment. This recognition underscores the strength of our growth and the impact we're making for our clients, colleagues and communities."

The Fortune 500® Recognition

Compiled annually, Fortune 500® companies are ranked by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. The list includes U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

What This Recognition Means to Edward Jones

For Edward Jones, inclusion on the Fortune 500® reflects the firm's ability to scale its relationship-based approach while staying grounded in its purpose. As the firm continues to grow, it remains focused on helping more people achieve financial fulfillment through personalized advice, investing in its more than 55,000 associates and strengthening the communities it serves. This balance of growth and purpose drives the firm's long-term impact for clients, colleagues and communities.

How Edward Jones is Driving Business Growth

Edward Jones' continued growth is grounded in one clear focus: expanding its impact for clients, colleagues and communities while delivering strong business impact, including:

Serving Clients More Completely – Recent investments are expanding access to comprehensive financial planning, enhanced digital tools and new solutions for increasingly complex needs, including high-net worth clients and multigenerational families. In early 2026, Edward Jones received regulatory approval to expand its banking capabilities, enabling deeper, more integrated financial relationships. The firm is also investing through EJ Ventures in AI-enabled tools and real-time client insights designed to help advisors deliver more personalized, data-driven advice.

Associate Development – Edward Jones continues to strengthen its associate experience by providing continuous training, leadership development and opportunities to earn advanced designations, including industry-leading Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional® credentials. The firm also fosters collaboration through initiatives like Better Together Summits and Business Resource Groups, helping more than 55,000 associates build expertise, strengthen relationships and deliver meaningful impact for clients and communities.

Delivering Impact Where It Matters Most – Edward Jones is expanding its impact in the communities it serves by focusing on financial strength, healthier futures and inclusive growth. In 2025, the firm contributed $46.9 million through corporate, foundation and associate giving and logged more than 321,800 volunteer hours across North America. It also advanced economic mobility through initiatives like its Financial Futures program, formed a multi-year partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, and raised more than 350,000 CAD for the Terry Fox Foundation in Canada.

How Edward Jones is Enhancing Client Experience

Edward Jones continues to drive growth through strategic initiatives that expand access to financial solutions and deepen client engagement. The firm has recently introduced:

Edward Jones® Everyday Solutions – In partnership with U.S. Bank and with progress on its own bank, Edward Jones is empowering clients with more ways to save, spend, invest and borrow. Through a deepened partnership with U.S. Bank, Everyday Solutions is built to support clients' and their family's everyday financial decisions with a full suite of solutions to manage their short- and long-term banking needs.

Together, these efforts are paying off. In 2026, Edward Jones ranked No. 1 in investor satisfaction for advised clients in the JD Power U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study, reinforcing the strength of the firm's client-centric model. 2026 JD Power U.S Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study among Wealth Management Firms for Advised Investor Satisfaction, published March 2026, data as of January 2026. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the ranking.

For more details on the initiatives helping to strengthen Edward Jones' long-term growth while creating meaningful, lasting impact for clients, colleagues and communities, please read the firm's 2026 Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report www.edwardjones.com/findingfulfillment.

About the Fortune 500®

Fortune 500® companies are ranked by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. They include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm serving clients across North America, with operations in the United States and Canada. It ranked No. 1 among 23 advice-based wealth management firms in JD Power's 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study. More than 20,000 financial advisors serve over 9 million clients, with $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of March 27, 2026. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice.

FAQs

What recognition did Edward Jones receive in 2026?

Edward Jones was named to the 2026 Fortune 500® list, an annual ranking published by Fortune® Magazine.

How is the Fortune 500® list determined?

To be included in the Fortune 500®, companies are ranked by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. They include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

Why was Edward Jones selected for this honor?

Edward Jones was named to the Fortune 500® list, ranking No. 249 based on its 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion.

How does Edward Jones commit to the firm's short-term and long-term growth?

Edward Jones supports both short-term and long-term growth by investing in its people, expanding its capabilities and enhancing how it serves clients.

In the near term, the firm continues to strengthen the associate and client experience through ongoing training, leadership development and new tools, services and technology that help advisors better support clients. Over the long term, Edward Jones is focused on evolving its business to serve more clients more completely, by deepening relationships, building advisor expertise and creating an environment where associates can grow their careers while driving meaningful impact for clients, colleagues and communities.

How does this recognition align with Edward Jones' purpose?

The award reflects Edward Jones' continued growth and its focus on scaling a people-centered culture that supports long-term success. By investing in its associates and the overall employee experience, the firm is strengthening its ability to grow while delivering meaningful impact for clients, colleagues and communities.

How is Edward Jones working to serve high-net worth clients?

In 2025, Edward Jones launched Edward Jones Generations™, the firm's first private client services offering for U.S. high net worth clients. Designed to meet the specific needs of high-net-worth clients, Edward Jones Generations™ offers expanded advice, planning, products and services for clients who value personalized support and trusted relationships.

Edward Jones Generations™ provides sophisticated financial planning and investment management, a wider array of products and services, dedicated service and operations support, and an elevated experience and brand for clients with a minimum of $10 million in investable assets.

High net worth clients also have access to the Edward Jones Trust Company and the Client Consultation Group. The Edward Jones Trust Company provides a variety of service options based on current and future estate planning needs and works in partnership with a client's financial advisor and local professionals. Through the firm's Client Consultation Group, high net worth clients have exclusive access to advanced, hands-on consultation capabilities and support for episodic needs. Specialized areas of support include retirement income planning, tax-sensitive portfolio construction and business sale/succession considerations.

How is Edward Jones utilizing AI as part of the client experience?

Edward Jones is leveraging AI-enabled tools to enhance how its financial advisors serve clients and strengthen the overall client experience. These tools help streamline routine tasks, surface relevant insights and support more informed, personalized conversations. By integrating AI into its workflows, Edward Jones enables advisors to spend more time focusing on what matters most — building relationships and delivering advice that evolves with clients' needs.

SOURCE Edward Jones