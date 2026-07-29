Edward Jones program ties assets, data and education together to support wealth building in underserved communities

Financial Futures helps bring together nonprofits, community financial institutions and Edward Jones financial advisors to open new economic pathways nationwide.

Key takeaways:

Edward Jones Financial Futures community impact program deploys six purposeful wealth-building initiatives designed to meet people at every stage of their financial journey, from building savings and reducing debt to growing a small business.

In 2025, Financial Futures reached 23,392 people across 11,000+ zip codes nationwide, $6.5 million awarded for higher education and contributing $2.9 million directly to small businesses.

Edward Jones today announced its newest Main Street Initiative cohort, with 12 small businesses across six states, each receiving a $30,000 grant and one-on-one support from a local Edward Jones financial advisor.

Edward Jones remains committed to expanding existing initiatives and identifying new ways to help bring assets and education to those who need them most.

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By announcing its newest cohort of Main Street Initiative businesses, Edward Jones today reaffirmed its commitment to fostering financial wellness and wealth building nationwide through its Financial Futures program.

What is Edward Jones Financial Futures?

Edward Jones believes wealth is not built in a single moment, rather through decades of decisions, access and opportunity. When people have access to strong financial education, asset-building opportunities and clear data to guide decisions, they can move from surviving to thriving. For too many Americans, those resources remain out of reach. The Financial Futures program aims to change that by making assets, practical education and data-driven insights available to the communities that need them most.

"Financially empowered individuals drive economic growth, and no one institution, sector or program can close the wealth gap alone," said David Clunie, Principal, Head of Community Impact, Edward Jones and President, Edward Jones Foundation. "It takes all of us, public and private, corporate and community, individual and institutional, aligned not just by mission, but by shared responsibility. What we're building with Financial Futures is a collaborative model that creates real, lasting change at every stage of life, for every person we have the honor to serve."

How Edward Jones Financial Futures works

Financial Futures doesn't take a one-size-fits-all approach, because wealth building doesn't either. The program works alongside community organizations, equipping them with state-of-the-art community-level credit and economic data along with high-tech reporting to direct resources where they're needed most. From there, it deploys six purposeful initiatives, each designed to meet a different moment in a person's financial journey:

Baby Bonds

Cash Infusion

College Access

Teen Investment Program

Main Street Initiative

Matched Savings

Together, they can create an ecosystem that offers a path forward for individuals at every stage in life.

Edward Jones Main Street Initiative

The Main Street Initiative was developed to help create meaningful, lasting impact for small business owners in communities across the country. Together with New Leaf Climate and the Small Business Empowerment Center, Edward Jones has announced its newest cohort of 12 small businesses to participate in the initiative. These businesses were each selected for their demonstrated commitment to building healthier, safer, and more resilient communities.

Spread across six states, each selected business will receive a $30,000 grant and one-on-one support from an Edward Jones financial advisor to help build long-term financial knowledge and confidence required to sustain their businesses well beyond the program. The recipients are:

Moonbrook Mind & Body Integrative Services, Inc., Texarkana, AR

Bowls by KO, Denver, CO

Nude Food Market, Boulder, CO

Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Co., Craig, CO

Mama Kokos, Baltimore, MD

The Empanada Lady, Baltimore, MD

Szymanski's Creekside Acres, Port Austin, MI

Tata's Day Care, Grand Rapids, MI

Guelaguetza Designs, Wyoming, MI

Playtime Academy CDC, St. Louis, MO

Price Hardware, Atlanta, TX

Toledo Bend Kayak Rental, Hemphill, TX

Edward Jones Financial Futures milestones and progress

2025 results reflect a program that is working and a commitment that is only deepening:

$2.7 million in matched savings contributions delivered to participants in underserved communities

23,392 people accessed new financial assets across 11,000+ zip codes nationwide

$6.5 million awarded for higher education across Financial Futures college access programs

$2.9 million contributed directly to small businesses, creating 62 jobs and launching 33 startups

Early 2026 results show the progress is only building:

Reached more than 9,000 people so far this year

Granted more than $1 million to Main Street Initiative participants since the program's inception, on track to reach $1.5 million by the end of 2026

$422,000 earned toward 529 accounts through the Financial Futures Education Savings Program, part of the College Access initiative.

Edward Jones Financial Futures: looking ahead

What defines Financial Futures is also what drives its continued growth: deep collaboration, authentic engagement with the communities it serves and the ambition to scale what works. The program is designed to address immediate needs while helping to build long-term, generational wealth and resilience, expanding access to the tools and resources that make lasting opportunity possible.

As the program grows, Edward Jones remains committed to expanding its existing initiatives and identifying new ways to bring assets and education to those who need them most.

To learn more about Financial Futures, visit EdwardJones.com/Financial-Futures.

For more information on how Edward Jones is empowering business owners and their employees through workplace retirement solutions and financial education, visit edwardjones.com/workplace and read Edward Jones 2026 Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm serving clients across North America, with operations in the United States and Canada. It ranked No. 1 for advised investor satisfaction among 23 wealth management firms in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study*. More than 20,000 financial advisors serve over 9 million clients, with $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of March 27, 2026. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

*2026 JD Power U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study among Wealth Management Firms for Advised Investor Satisfaction, published March 2026, data as of January 2026. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the ranking.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Edward Jones Financial Futures?

Since 2022, the Edward Jones Financial Futures program helps remove barriers to wealth building and can transform lives for underserved communities nationwide. Working alongside nonprofits, fintechs, and financial service providers, we aim to expand access to capital, financial education and wealth-building tools that empower individuals, families and businesses, break cycles of financial disadvantage often overlooked in traditional systems and strengthen local economies with new possibilities for growth and stability.

What programs does Edward Jones Financial Futures include?

Financial Futures works through six purposeful initiatives, each designed to meet a different moment in a person's financial journey: Baby Bonds, Cash Infusion, College Access, the Teen Investment Program, the Main Street Initiative and Matched Savings.

What has Edward Jones Financial Futures achieved so far?

As of 2025, Financial Futures delivered $2.7 million in matched savings contributions to participants in underserved communities, reached 23,392 people across 11,000+ zip codes nationwide, awarded $6.5 million for higher education and contributed $2.9 million directly to small businesses, creating 62 jobs and launching 33 startups. The full 2025 Financial Futures Impact Report is available at EdwardJones.com/Financial-Futures.

What is the Edward Jones Main Street Initiative?

The Main Street Initiative is a six-month business development program powered by Edward Jones in collaboration with the Small Business Empowerment Center and New Leaf Climate Partners. It provides small business owners with grant funding, one-on-one coaching, and financial education to build sustainable operations.

What specific support do participating small businesses receive?

Selected businesses receive a $30,000 grant combined with personalized coaching. A key component is direct mentorship from Edward Jones financial advisors, who provide tailored financial education to help owners plan for long-term success and retirement.

Who are the 2026 Edward Jones Main Street Initiative grantees?

The newest Main Street cohort includes 12 small businesses across six states, each selected for their demonstrated commitment to building healthier, safer and more resilient communities: Moonbrook Mind & Body Integrative Services, Inc. (Texarkana, AR), Bowls by KO (Denver, CO), Nude Food Market (Boulder, CO), Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Co. (Craig, CO), Mama Kokos (Baltimore, MD), The Empanada Lady (Baltimore, MD), Szymanski's Creekside Acres (Port Austin, MI), Tata's Day Care (Grand Rapids, MI), Guelaguetza Designs (Wyoming, MI), Playtime Academy CDC (St. Louis, MO), Price Hardware (Atlanta, TX) and Toledo Bend Kayak Rental (Hemphill, TX).

What impact has the Edward Jones Main Street Initiative had so far?

The Main Street Initiative aims to deliver over $1.5 million in grants to small business owners across the country by the end of 2026. Recent grantees on average dedicated 17.7% of the grant for retirement, which they said helped to remove the temptation to redirect money to other business expenses and encouraged long-term retirement planning. 88% of grantees reported their perspective on retirement changed for the better, saying that retirement seemed more possible with intentional and active retirement

SOURCE Edward Jones