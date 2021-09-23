Edward Jones Debuts "Life's Moments" Ad Campaign

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones unveiled "Life's Moments," a breakthrough advertising campaign designed to celebrate the joyful moments in life that are made possible by support from trusted financial advisors.

"Life's Moments" shines a light on the firm's human-centered approach to financial advice through two emotionally compelling narratives, titled "We Got This" and "So Glad."

The campaign showcases three journey stages alongside nine modern, everyday situations that come with financial goals from retirement to paying off debt.

"Life's Moments" illustrates how Edward Jones serves as a catalyst for supporting life in its biggest financial milestones and all the moments in between, underscoring the importance of overall financial wellbeing.

"This new campaign illustrates our purpose at Edward Jones—making a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients and creating and nurturing strong relationships with them at any stage in life." said Tim Rea, Edward Jones principal and Chief Marketing Officer. "From the obvious big financial milestones, like getting ready for a great retirement, to smaller ones, like saving for vacation… in this campaign, we showcase the supportive value of an Edward Jones financial advisor in a variety of life's pivotal moments."

The campaign launched with a digital roll out in September 2021 with national broadcast debuting Sept. 13.

The campaign was created in partnership with Breakpoint, an Omnicom team that serves as Edward Jones' creative and advertising agency of record. The campaign marks the first work from Breakpoint for Edward Jones. Breakpoint also created a bespoke go-to-market media plan and buying strategy to bring the campaign to life with Edward Jones' key audiences of retail clients and investors across generations.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

