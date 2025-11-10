Big 12 Conference Announces Edward Jones as Title Sponsor of Big 12 Football Championship

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big 12 Conference today announced that Edward Jones will be the title sponsor for the Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship. The agreement marks the first official wealth management partner in Conference history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edward Jones as our title sponsor of the 2025 Big 12 Football Championship," said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. "Partnering with a nationally recognized brand that has incredible reach will elevate the profile of the Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship. We look forward to an exciting race to Arlington that will culminate with this marquee event."

The 2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and carried on ABC.

In addition to the introduction of a new official mark for the championship, the partnership will include in-venue elements and broadcast placements. Edward Jones CEO and Managing Partner Penny Pennington will be participating in the game's official coin toss.

"Teaming up with the Big 12 allows Edward Jones to connect with millions of fans across the country in a pastime they love sharing with their friends and family," said Hema Widhani, Principal and Chief Experience, Brand and Marketing Officer at Edward Jones. "This sponsorship gives us an opportunity to enjoy rich moments with our clients as we seek to serve them more completely and help them financially achieve what is most important in their lives."

Edward Jones will harness this platform to empower Big 12 communities with insights on the value of a comprehensive financial strategy—helping individuals confidently prepare for life's most significant milestones.

"College football is a tradition that brings together multiple generations, creating shared experiences and memories for everyone," Widhani added. "With a client in every county across the U.S., we are proud to support the communities where our clients live and cheer, and where our 20,000 financial advisors help them plan for their futures."

Excel Sports Management supported discussions between the Big 12 Conference and Edward Jones.

About the Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 enters its 30th year as one of the nation's premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape.

The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.

The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 91 team NCAA national championships, and 775 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial planning firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of Sept. 26, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

*The Big 12 Conference Inc. is not a current client of Edward Jones. The Big 12 Conference, Inc. was compensated for this endorsement. For more information, visit edwardjones.com/big12.

