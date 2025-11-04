Edward Jones Honored for its Strategic Alliance with the Alzheimer's Association

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizens Awards recognizes the firm's work to help end Alzheimer's

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Corporate Citizens Award for Best Health and Wellness Program for its strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association®, supporting more than 600 Walks to End Alzheimer's each year and raising more than $56 million over the past ten years.

The Citizens Awards recognize companies that demonstrate exemplary corporate citizenship and impact in strengthening communities by leveraging their talent, resources and expertise.

"Alzheimer's is a serious health and financial threat affecting 1 in 9 Americans, 65 and older, and the millions more who care for them," says Ken, principal, Head of External Affairs at Edward Jones. "Our commitment to Alzheimer's research and support empowers the families and communities we serve to face the challenges of this disease with greater care, resources and support. We are very proud of that."

Edward Jones' strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association® is multifaceted, with goals of funding Alzheimer's research, enhancing care and support programs and educating clients and colleagues about the early warning signs of the disease.

Our commitment includes:

Pledging $50 million over 10 years — the largest-ever corporate pledge for the Alzheimer's Association ® to enhance care and fund critical research, including a new treatment on the horizon.

to enhance care and fund critical research, including a new treatment on the horizon. Serving as the first National Presenting Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer's® in 2016 and continuing in that role through 2030.

Engaging more than 3,000 teams who participate in more than 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's ® events throughout the U.S. every year, with more than 132,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and family members having participated in walks since 2016.

events throughout the U.S. every year, with more than 132,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and family members having participated in walks since 2016. Collaborating with the Alzheimer's Association ® to provide access to education programs, including "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," which is available to help associates, clients and community members learn about early detection.

to provide access to education programs, including "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," which is available to help associates, clients and community members learn about early detection. Helping to fund the Alzheimer's 24/7 Helpline that serves anyone affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

"Edward Jones is focused on helping people build wealth and secure their financial futures, but Alzheimer's stands in the way and impacts far too many of the firm's 9 million clients, 55,000 associates and community members," Cella says. "Our goal is to be a powerful local presence, mobilizing our colleagues, clients and communities in the fight to find a cure."

Today, more than 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's, a number expected to double by 2050. Average lifetime costs per patient are estimated at $400,000. The financial impact on caregivers is significant. In 2024, unpaid caregivers provided an estimated more than 19 billion hours of care valued at more than $413 billion.

The nine categories of the Citizens Awards reflect the wide-ranging impact of business in communities. Thirty companies were among the finalists, and one company was chosen as the recipient in each category. Award results were announced at the Business Solves Conference from Oct. 28-29 in Washington, D.C.

