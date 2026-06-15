Edward Jones Expands Workplace Retirement Solutions for Business Owners and Their Employees

With new products, investments and product partners, Edward Jones is helping business owners support employees while preparing for their own financial futures.

The firm has announced new retirement plan product partners – J.P. Morgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price – and expanded products available to clients from long-standing product partners.

Through its Financial Futures community impact program, Edward Jones helped small businesses access $2.9M in 2025 to grow and scale their businesses.

Additionally, 88% of small business owner grantees from the firm's Main Street Initiative reported that retirement now feels more attainable with intentional and active planning.

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones today announced a significant expansion of its workplace retirement plan capabilities, adding new product partners and solutions designed to help business owners and their employees improve long-term financial fulfillment.

Edward Jones offers a high-quality and highly selective suite of retirement plan solutions backed by a rigorous due diligence process to support businesses – from start up through complex, large plan needs – and their employees. The expanded lineup – which now includes J.P. Morgan Asset Management and later this year, T. Rowe Price – reinforces the firm's commitment to client choice.

"Employers' needs differ, and no single provider fits every scenario. Edward Jones' approach offers high-quality capabilities from established recordkeepers while maintaining flexibility and choice for clients," said Katherine Roy, Principal, Workplace and Retirement Solutions at Edward Jones.

"Clients can benefit from personalized service from a local financial advisor, supported by the strength and fiduciary discipline of a registered investment advisor (RIA) ranked No. 249 on the Fortune 500®, which is why we believe business owners trust Edward Jones with their workplace retirement plans."

Edward Jones' retirement plan product shelf now includes eleven product partners

Edward Jones partners with ADP, Capital Group, Empower, Manulife John Hancock Retirement, Paychex, Principal, Transamerica, Nationwide and Voya – both added earlier in 2026 – and the two newest additions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price, making the firm a top choice for business owners looking for a trusted partner to serve their workplace retirement plans.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has worked with Edward Jones as a product partner since 2013 and ranks No. 1 for the firm's net mutual fund sales for eight consecutive years. In June 2026, the relationship expanded to include full-service recordkeeping solutions for start-ups and small businesses through Everyday 401(k) by J.P. Morgan.





has worked with Edward Jones as a product partner since 2013 and ranks No. 1 for the firm's net mutual fund sales for eight consecutive years. In June 2026, the relationship expanded to include full-service recordkeeping solutions for start-ups and small businesses through Everyday 401(k) by J.P. Morgan. T. Rowe Price is one of the leading providers of retirement plans in the U.S., serving over two million participants as of September 2025. T. Rowe Price offers clients of all sizes – from start up to large plans of $150+ million AUC – an integrated recordkeeping system. T. Rowe Price products will roll out to Edward Jones financial advisors in late 2026.

Edward Jones has also expanded offerings with long-standing product partners:

Manulife John Hancock Retirement's FutureStep™ – now available to all Edward Jones clients – combines a dynamic digital retirement plan experience with Manulife John Hancock's sales and service strength to help business owners expand their company benefits and work towards delivering better outcomes for their employees.

FutureStep™ – now available to all Edward Jones clients – combines a dynamic digital retirement plan experience with Manulife John Hancock's sales and service strength to help business owners expand their company benefits and work towards delivering better outcomes for their employees. Transamerica's Advisor Series (NAV) – targeted to plans greater than $10M – will expand capabilities for financial advisors, enabling them to support more complex plans within one integrated platform.

– targeted to plans greater than $10M – will expand capabilities for financial advisors, enabling them to support more complex plans within one integrated platform. Capital Group's SIMPLE IRA Plus – Capital Group's enhanced digital retirement solution will be available to Edward Jones clients in 2027, offering small businesses and start ups streamlined onboarding as well as the option for Roth contributions. SIMPLE IRA Plus provides the benefits and convenience of 401(k) plan features, backed by Capital Group's investment capabilities, competitive pricing and reputation for high-quality service.

– Capital Group's enhanced digital retirement solution will be available to Edward Jones clients in 2027, offering small businesses and start ups streamlined onboarding as well as the option for Roth contributions. SIMPLE IRA Plus provides the benefits and convenience of 401(k) plan features, backed by Capital Group's investment capabilities, competitive pricing and reputation for high-quality service. Empower's Pre-Packaged Retirement Plan (PREP) – launched with Edward Jones in April 2026 – simplifies implementation and improves efficiency for plan sponsors and advisors, adding to a suite of PREP products offered through Capital Group, Manulife John Hancock and Transamerica.

Additionally, Addition Wealth – now available alongside all retirement plan offerings – helps employers provide differentiated benefits to their employees, including accessible financial education. The digital financial engagement platform, which is part of Edward Jones Ventures' portfolio, empowers employees to make confident financial decisions.

Why workplace retirement plans matter

Edward Jones' recent Money and Meaning: Understanding Financial Fulfillment report in partnership with Gallup found that 90% of respondents considered "financially fulfilled" had a retirement account such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA compared to just 57% of those considered "financially stressed."

With nearly a third of Americans having their first investment experience in the workplace – according to September 2025 research from Edward Jones and Morning Consult – the workplace remains a primary entry point for individual investors to begin their financial journeys.

How Edward Jones enables financial advisors to best serve business owners

To better enable financial advisors to serve business owners with workplace retirement plans, Edward Jones:

Expanded support for financial advisors, including dedicated workplace retirement plan consultants, team-based coverage for complex businesses and acumen building.

including dedicated workplace retirement plan consultants, team-based coverage for complex businesses and acumen building. Invested in Brillian through Edward Jones Ventures . Brillian equips financial advisors with business valuation and performance insights that help business owners integrate their companies – often their largest asset – into comprehensive financial planning. Select Edward Jones financial advisors are using Brillian in their practices today, with plans for all financial advisors to gain access in early 2027.

Brillian equips financial advisors with business valuation and performance insights that help business owners integrate their companies – often their largest asset – into comprehensive financial planning. Select Edward Jones financial advisors are using Brillian in their practices today, with plans for all financial advisors to gain access in early 2027. Became a National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) member, which enhances professional development opportunities for financial advisors and amplifies the firm's voice in shaping public policy that impacts clients and businesses.

How Edward Jones supports small businesses

Edward Jones Financial Futures program helped small businesses access $2.9M in 2025.

One effort within the Financial Futures program, the Main Street Initiative – in collaboration with the Small Business Empowerment Center and New Leaf Climate – supports small business owners that help make our communities healthy, safe and strong by providing $30,000 grants that amplify their impact to their community and their retirement.

The Main Street Initiative is expected to deliver over $1.5M in grants to small business owners across the country by the end of 2026.

to small business owners across the country by the end of 2026. Recent grantees on average dedicated 17.7% of the grant for retirement , which they said helped to remove the temptation to redirect money to other business expenses and encouraged long-term retirement planning.

, which they said helped to remove the temptation to redirect money to other business expenses and encouraged long-term retirement planning. 88% of grantees reported their perspective on retirement changed for the better, saying that retirement seemed more possible with intentional and active retirement planning. Grantees also reported exploring retirement plan options like 401(k)s for their staffs.

"By pairing grant funding with hands‑on mentoring and intentional retirement planning, we're helping small business owners strengthen their impact today while working towards long‑term financial security for themselves, their employees and the communities they serve," said Laci Graul, financial advisor at Edward Jones.

For more information on how Edward Jones is empowering business owners and their employees through workplace retirement solutions and financial education, visit edwardjones.com/workplace and read Edward Jones 2026 Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm serving clients across North America, with operations in the United States and Canada. It ranked No. 1 for advised investor satisfaction among 23 wealth management firms in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study*. More than 20,000 financial advisors serve over 9 million clients, with $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of March 27, 2026. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

The firm receives payments known as revenue sharing from certain mutual fund companies, 529 plan program managers and insurance companies (collectively referred to as "product partners"). Certain firm transactions relating to mutual funds (outside of advisory programs), 529 plans and annuity products involve product partners who pay revenue sharing to the firm.

*2026 JD Power U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study among Wealth Management Firms for Advised Investor Satisfaction, published March 2026, data as of January 2026. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the ranking.

Fortune 500® 2013-26 published May-June each year, data as of December of prior year. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining the rating.

FAQ:

Why might Edward Jones be a good choice for business owners?

What truly makes Edward Jones different is the combination of deep local relationships and the power of a firm ranked No. 249 on the Fortune 500® behind every financial advisor. At the center of our model is the Edward Jones financial advisor who knows the business owner, sits across the table from them, meets with their employees and is present in their community. That kind of trusted relationship is incredibly rare in the workplace retirement industry. Every financial advisor is backed by an entire enterprise focused on due diligence, risk management, investment oversight and operational rigor.

What services does Edward Jones provide specifically for small business owners and entrepreneurs?

Edward Jones offers integrated retirement, advisory and business solutions to help owners manage their business and work towards building financial security for themselves and their employees.

Edward Jones helps small business owners by providing:

Workplace retirement plans with flexible provider options tailored to business size and growth stage

Personalized financial advice from local financial advisors, backed by strong fiduciary oversight and enterprise support

Business planning and valuation insights to integrate the owner's business into their overall financial strategy

Employee financial wellness solutions to help enhance benefits and retention

Grants, education and mentoring programs that support small business growth and long-term financial security

How many workplace retirement plans does Edward Jones currently serve?

Edward Jones financial advisors in the U.S. serve over 263,000 workplace retirement plans with $106.9 billion in assets under care for more than 1.3 million plan participants. This includes plans of all types (SEP, SIMPLE, 401(k), 403(b), 457 etc.). (2026 Purpose Inclusion and Citizenship Report)

SOURCE Edward Jones