Edward Jones Introduces Carefull, Financial Safety Platform to Help Families Protect What Matters Most

New offering reinforces the firm's commitment to trust, multigenerational planning and strengthening financial confidence amid rising fraud and caregiving complexity.

Key takeaways

Edward Jones is offering Carefull to help families gain early awareness of potential fraud or scams with real-time alerts – and to better navigate caregiving and life transitions.

or scams with real-time alerts – and to better navigate caregiving and life transitions. Fraud risk and financial missteps can increase with age, making added protection and trusted connections especially important for older clients and their families.

risk and financial missteps can increase with age, making added protection and trusted connections especially important for older clients and their families. Together, the protection platform combined with trusted personal relationships between Edward Jones financial advisors and their clients helps more families safeguard their loved one's financial future.

Edward Jones made a direct investment in Carefull through Edward Jones Ventures, the venture capital arm of the firm.

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones today announced a commercial relationship with Carefull, a complimentary digital protection platform provided to all U.S. clients, designed to help individuals and families protect their financial well-being while preserving independence and trust. As financial fraud and scams continue to rise at unprecedented rates — particularly among older adults — this tool provides comprehensive financial protection against scams, identity theft, and financial mistakes, while helping families coordinate care across generations.

"Protecting wealth today means protecting people, especially during moments of vulnerability," said David Gunn, Head of U.S. and Canada Business Units at Edward Jones. "By combining trusted, human guidance with thoughtful financial safety support, we help families move forward with clarity and confidence."

Financial fraud is a growing concern for Americans according to research from Edward Jones and Morning Consult. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans reported being victims of fraud, and almost half (46%) said they've either experienced it themselves or know someone who has.

"Edward Jones' move to provide Carefull at no cost to clients nationwide reflects a major shift in the industry: financial safety is no longer a nice-to-have, it is becoming central to how firms support families, protect relationships, and preserve financial confidence," said Todd Rovak, Co-Founder at Carefull. "As fraud, scams, caregiving needs, and longevity-related risks become more complex, families need more than traditional safeguards. They need proactive tools that help them see risk earlier, involve trusted loved ones, and stay connected across generations. By bringing Carefull to every client and family, Edward Jones is helping set a new standard for what modern financial care looks like."

How Edward Jones and Carefull are supporting families

Carefull is a financial safety platform that helps monitor accounts for warning signs such as suspicious transactions, behavior changes associated with scams, and even mistakes people make themselves – including those that can come with aging. The tool allows clients to choose to send selected alerts or information to trusted loved ones, creating shared awareness without transferring control.

Carefull operates quietly in the background and is designed to complement the personalized advice and relationships clients have with Edward Jones financial advisors and client support team members, who are uniquely positioned to notice changes in behavior, communication, or financial patterns. These day-to-day interactions can play an important role in identifying early signs of vulnerability.

Together, Carefull's technology and the attentiveness of Edward Jones practice teams extend a more holistic layer of protection — combining real-time monitoring with human insight to help families stay informed, support early intervention, and safeguard clients' financial well-being.

Why financial safety matters now

Financial fraud is both common and often underestimated. While 77% of Americans express concern, only 63% feel prepared to respond and just 9% seek guidance from a financial professional.

As caregivers and adult children become more involved in financial decision-making, families face both greater opportunity and increased vulnerability. Edward Jones sees financial safety as essential to protecting long-term confidence, independence, and family relationships.

A differentiated approach to family stewardship

In addition to the commercial relationship with Carefull, Edward Jones announced it made a direct investment in Carefull through Edward Jones Ventures, the venture capital arm of the firm. Edward Jones Ventures identifies, invests in and accelerates the development of innovative tools and technologies that help improve financial fulfillment for clients and positively impact the industry.

"Our investment in Carefull through Edward Jones Ventures reflects our conviction that proactive protection helps our clients in their financial journey," said Hasan Malik, Chief Strategy Officer at Edward Jones. "As fraud risks and caregiving needs grow more complex, we are investing in innovative solutions that help us anticipate where our clients and their families' needs are going and not just where they are today."

Edward Jones has long focused on supporting multigenerational planning. Financial safety strengthens that commitment by helping clients and their families stay ahead of potential risks and navigate caregiving and life transitions. Our broader approach is also informed by our partnership with organizations like the Alzheimer's Association, which highlights the importance of early awareness and support as needs evolve.

Carefull also helps families:

Detect problems early, before they escalate

Reduce emotional stress on families and caregivers by surfacing early warning signs of potential cognitive decline, and providing real-time alerts and shared visibility

Preserve independence while supporting collaboration by enabling clients to share insights with trusted contacts without giving up control

Protect clients' financial goals

Carefull is a complimentary benefit for all Edward Jones clients in the U.S. offered through its more than 20,000 financial advisors. Carefull is an independent company, and clients who enroll interact directly with the Carefull platform under its terms and policies.

For more information about Carefull, visit www.edwardjones.com/carefull. If you are an Edward Jones client, please reach out to your financial advisor to learn more or enroll.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm serving clients across North America, with operations in the United States and Canada. It ranked No. 1 for advised investor satisfaction among 23 wealth management firms in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study*. More than 20,000 financial advisors serve over 9 million clients, with $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of March 27, 2026. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

*2026 JD Power U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study among Wealth Management Firms for Advised Investor Satisfaction, published March 2026, data as of January 2026. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the ranking.

About Carefull

Carefull is a financial safety platform designed to protect older adults, next-gen families, and the financial institutions that care for them. Created for the financial realities of aging, Carefull helps protect against scams, fraud, identity theft, and everyday money mistakes through AI-powered account oversight, scam detection, identity and credit protection, trusted contact coordination, and expert support from a U.S.-based Care Team. Through partnerships with leading financial institutions and wealth firms, and support for organizations such as the Alzheimer's Association, Carefull helps extend proactive protection and support to families as financial needs, caregiving roles, and cognitive health evolve. Financial institutions and wealth firms partner with Carefull to retain and grow relationships, drive engagement across generations, and support the long-term financial well-being of the people they serve.

FAQs

What is Carefull, and how does it work?

Carefull is a financial safety platform that helps identify potential fraud, mistakes or unusual financial activity by monitoring linked accounts and patterns over time. Clients control what is monitored and who, if anyone, can be included for shared awareness.

How does Carefull protect older adults from financial fraud?

Carefull helps surface early warning signs by sending clients direct alerts and insights about unusual activity, while also enabling trusted contacts and "gifted" family memberships – which can be extended to any individual (they do not have to be an Edward Jones client) – to add a layer of financial caregiving support. This allows family members to stay informed (with permission) and help spot potential risks early, without losing independence.

Why did Edward Jones choose to work with Carefull?

At Edward Jones, we aim to support clients' full financial well-being, recognizing rising fraud risks often require more than traditional safeguards. Carefull extends protection beyond investment accounts, complementing our high-touch, advisor-led model with broader, real-time financial monitoring.

This commercial relationship aligns with our broader commitment to supporting clients and families navigating cognitive decline and financial vulnerability, reinforced by Edward Jones' strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association. Together, these efforts reflect a shared focus on proactive, human-centered financial security — helping clients maintain independence, dignity, and protection at every stage of life.

What does this mean for clients?

Clients gain broader, real-time protection without sacrificing independence. Earlier fraud signals enable quicker, less disruptive intervention. Combined with seamless coordination among trusted family members and support from a financial advisor, this can provide greater confidence across a client's financial life.

Who is Carefull best suited for?

Carefull can benefit anyone who wants additional financial safety, but it is especially valuable for older adults, caregivers and families managing responsibilities across generations.

What is Edward Jones Ventures?

Edward Jones Ventures is the venture capital arm of Edward Jones. It provides strategic support and capital investment to innovators committed to helping North Americans improve their financial fulfillment.

SOURCE Edward Jones