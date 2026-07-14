Debevoise Expands Fund Finance Practice with the Return of Zahra Sowder as Partner

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Zahra Sowder has joined the firm as a partner in its Fund Finance practice in New York.

Ms. Sowder advises private funds and financial institutions on a broad range of complex fund financing transactions, including subscription lines and NAV facilities, as well as bespoke financing solutions for LP and GP stakes. She also has extensive experience advising corporate borrowers on asset-based financings.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "We continue to invest in our private capital platform to meet growing client demand for sophisticated financing solutions across the fund lifecycle. Zahra's deep experience in this area, together with her longstanding connection to Debevoise and many of our clients, makes her an exceptional addition to the firm."

Co-Chair of the Fund Finance Group Ramya Tiller said, "Private capital clients need sophisticated financing advice to support liquidity, fundraising and investment activity. Zahra has deep experience across the products our clients are using most actively, including NAV facilities across all strategies and other complex fund financing solutions. Having previously practiced at Debevoise, Zahra can contribute immediately to our growing practice."

Ms. Sowder said, "Debevoise played an important role earlier in my career and is ideally suited for this next stage of my practice, especially given its specialized and growing fund finance practice. I look forward to working with colleagues and clients I know well and contributing to the continued growth of the practice."

Ms. Sowder joins Debevoise from the New York office of another international law firm and previously practiced at Debevoise for more than 15 years as an associate and counsel. She received her J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 2008 and her B.A. from Vassar College in 2002.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP