EeroQ Named to the Inaugural Allied Defense 100

The global, data-driven index recognizes private companies underwriting allied defense

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EeroQ, the developer of scalable quantum computing hardware, has been named to the inaugural Allied Defense 100, Future Union's index of the private companies building critical capability for allied defense. EeroQ was recognized in the Sensing, Spectrum & Advanced Compute vertical.

Allied Defense 100 Badge

Future Union is a bipartisan organization working to catalyze a greater private-sector role in geopolitical competition. The founding edition of the Allied Defense 100 covers 100 companies across 16 nations and $14.2 billion in verified government commitment. The list spans eight sectors, from space and autonomous systems to cyber, mission software and applied AI, advanced manufacturing, and strategic resources. Selection is not by application. Scoring is weighted toward what governments fund and field, and a company's demonstrated capability. Consulting firm Ankura Consulting, global law firm Ashurst Perkins Coie, and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, contributed to the effort.

"Being named to the inaugural Allied Defense 100 is a meaningful validation of the work our team has put into advancing quantum computing for allied defense applications," said Nick Farina, co-founder and CEO of EeroQ. "Quantum technology is going to be foundational to the next generation of allied capabilities, and we're proud that our progress is being recognized alongside key innovators across cyber defense, advanced manufacturing and autonomous systems. We look forward to continuing to build technology that strengthens our allies' technological edge."

EeroQ builds quantum processors using electrons trapped on superfluid helium, an architecture designed for fabrication on existing CMOS lines. The approach is built to scale toward millions of qubits on a single chip using a fraction of the resources most approaches require. Scalable quantum computing is core to national security, in cryptography, sensing, and simulation.

About EeroQ

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum computing company building a patented approach to a quantum computer (QC) using electrons on helium. Founded in 2017, EeroQ's unique approach to building a QC leverages today's existing chip fabrication technology (CMOS), allowing the company to scale rapidly using a fraction of the resources most companies require. EeroQ is also helping to create early ethical and policy guidelines to maximize the positive impact of QC. For more information, visit www.eeroq.com.

About Future Union

Future Union is a bipartisan organization focused on catalyzing the private sector to take a leadership role in the geopolitical competition against rogue, adversarial nation-states. In that light, it assists private investors, startup founders, and technology executives interested in working with government leaders to find new ways to innovate and, collectively, win across the national security arena. Future Union's Intrepid List served as the basis for Project Vanguard, the Department of War inaugural program matching defense tech venture capital firms with founders. The Rubicon Report, the definitive mapping of funding flows underlying China's technological rise, was released by Future Union in May 2024. Learn more at futureunion.co.

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SOURCE EeroQ