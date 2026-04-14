EeroQ and Conductor Demonstrate Autonomous Future of Quantum Computing Labs using NVIDIA Ising

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EeroQ and Conductor announced today that they have achieved a breakthrough in accelerating the development of autonomous quantum computing labs with NVIDIA Ising, the first family of open models for quantum computing. Using EeroQ's electron-on-helium quantum chip, NVIDIA Ising, and Conductor's bespoke AI models, the teams built a functional proof of concept for an autonomous quantum computing lab. These labs will have the ability to both run and debug experiments that are essential to developing powerful quantum computers.

"Building a scalable quantum computer demands speed, and AI is one of the most powerful tools we have to get there," said Nick Farina, co-founder & CEO of EeroQ. "This demonstration was a tremendous team effort, and it's just the beginning of what's possible when you combine AI with the sharpest people in quantum computing. The development time for quantum computing will be greatly accelerated."

In this demonstration, NVIDIA Ising was connected to an experiment on real EeroQ quantum computing hardware, using Conductor's quantum AI toolkit. With just a simple, plain English prompt, the setup ran multiple iterations of the experiment across different parameters, recording and producing results for each on real hardware.

The agent was able to execute an experiment in quantum computing called a Sommer-Tanner electron detection protocol, in which engineers worked to move single electrons between two different regions on an EeroQ test chip. The movement of these electrons creates a miniscule (but measurable) signal on nearby electrodes, which allowed the agent to determine the success of electron trapping and show the process with plots of real-time data.

"NVIDIA Ising brings open, state of the art AI models to key workloads in quantum computing such as quantum processor calibration," said Sam Stanwyck, Director of Quantum Product at NVIDIA. "EeroQ and Conductor Quantum's work shows how transformative AI can be to develop and run quantum hardware."

"We are entering an era where AI doesn't just assist scientific discovery, it drives it," said Dr Brandon Severin, CEO of Conductor Quantum. "The beginnings of the autonomous quantum lab we have built together are an early signal of something profound: the greatest breakthroughs in quantum computing will come from machine intelligence working independently at a speed and scale we have never seen before."

About EeroQ

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum computing company building a patented approach to a quantum computer (QC) using electrons on helium. Founded in 2017, EeroQ's unique approach to building a QC leverages today's existing chip fabrication technology (CMOS), allowing the company to scale rapidly using a fraction of the resources most companies require. EeroQ is also helping to create early ethical and policy guidelines to maximize the positive impact of QC. For more information, visit www.eeroq.com.

About Conductor Quantum

Conductor Quantum is building quantum superintelligence. It gives AI the ability to make discoveries on real quantum hardware at a speed beyond human capability. Learn more at conductorquantum.com.

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SOURCE EeroQ