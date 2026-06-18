EF (Education First) Partners with the Anne Frank House to Preserve the Life and Legacy of Anne Frank

Collaboration Brings Immersive Virtual Reality Experiences and Expert-Led Education to Travelers Nationwide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF (Education First), a global provider of culturally immersive education, is pleased to announce a landmark collaboration with the Anne Frank House (Amsterdam) and the Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina. Through this partnership, EF and its student travel business, EF Educational Tours, join the Anne Frank House and the Anne Frank Center in a shared commitment to preserving the life and legacy of Anne Frank and raising awareness about the critical importance of combatting antisemitism and other forms of group hatred around the world. This partnership reflects EF's mission of opening the world through education by fostering understanding across cultures, histories, and generations.

Through this collaboration, students and educators traveling with EF Educational Tours will gain unparalleled access to powerful educational experiences – before, during, and after their tours – ensuring that Anne Frank's story resonates deeply with the young people who can help carry her legacy forward.

Before the tour: Students and teachers will have access to preparatory materials and opportunities to participate in virtual reality experiences developed by Anne Frank House education experts. These immersive, facilitator-led VR experiences – powered by resources from the Anne Frank House and the Anne Frank Center – will allow students to step into Anne Frank's world and engage with her story in a deeply personal and interactive way.

On tour: Groups traveling to Amsterdam will have access to the Anne Frank House and its world-renowned exhibitions. EF Tour Directors will weave Anne Frank's story throughout the tour experience, connecting her life and legacy to the broader historical and cultural landscape students encounter on their journey.

Beyond the tour: The learning continues through reflection activities and special access to speakers and workshops led by the Anne Frank education team at EF's Global Leadership Summits. These engagements ensure that students return home not only with memories, but with a lasting commitment to empathy, tolerance, and civic responsibility.

"At EF Educational Tours, we believe some of the most meaningful learning happens when students encounter history firsthand and connect it to the world around them," said President Alex Huber. "Through this partnership with the Anne Frank House and the Anne Frank Center, students will engage with Anne Frank's story in ways that are immersive, personal, and deeply human. Our hope is that these experiences will help young people build empathy, broaden perspective, and better understand the responsibility we all share in actively building a more just, compassionate and understanding world."

Beginning in August 2026, Anne Frank House and Anne Frank Center resources will be available to EF Educational Tours travelers on a range of itineraries, including Amsterdam and Paris, European Carousel, and European Quartet. Educators interested in deepening their students' engagement with this important chapter of history may also work with EF Educational Tours to design a customized experience that aligns with their teaching goals and the unique needs of their students.

Travelers visiting Amsterdam through EF World Journeys family of tour brands for leisure travelers – including EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, and EF Adventures – will also have access to the Anne Frank House as part of their experience.

About EF (Education First): Founded in 1965, EF (Education First) provides culturally immersive education through language, travel, cultural exchange, and academic programs in over 100 countries. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF helps people build bridges across borders and cultures and create new opportunities for themselves. EF's student travel business, EF Educational Tours, helps students bring classroom lessons to life through immersive tours across the globe. EF World Journeys, EF's family of adult travel brands, connects cultures and communities through guided group travel experiences worldwide.

About the Anne Frank House: The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam is dedicated to preserving and sharing the story of Anne Frank and her family, who went into hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II. The Anne Frank House reaches millions of people every month through social media channels and websites, exhibitions, and educational programs, working to educate people around the world about the dangers of antisemitism, racism, and discrimination, and to promote the values of tolerance, understanding, and human dignity.

About the Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina: The Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina is the only university-based Anne Frank Center in the world. Through education, outreach, and community engagement, the Center works to combat antisemitism and all forms of hatred by sharing the lessons of Anne Frank's life, her diary, and the Holocaust with students, educators, and communities across the United States.

SOURCE EF Education First