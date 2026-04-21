Six Months After Dr. Jane Goodall's Passing, Los Angeles Students Bring Her Vision to Life with Tree Plantings and Nurseries in Fire-Impacted Areas

Earth Week milestone introduces student-led model to contribute to wildfire recovery

PASADENA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months after more than 1,000 Los Angeles students gathered at EF Academy Pasadena to launch TREEAMS (Trees + Dreams), an initiative supported by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace – a gathering that became an impromptu memorial following news of her passing – students from fire-impacted communities have taken a major step forward in bringing her vision of hope and resiliency to life.

PASADENA, Calif. (April 21, 2026) — Students from EF Academy Pasadena and Saint Mark’s School plant the first TREEAMS (Trees + Dreams) nursery on the EF Academy campus during Earth Week. The student-led initiative, inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall, brings together students impacted by the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires to grow native trees that will be cared for on school campuses and later planted in fire-affected communities as rebuilding progresses. Additional photos available upon request

Today, TREEAMS launched an innovative tree nursery on the shared campus of EF Academy Pasadena and Saint Mark's School, marking the first large-scale implementation of a student-led effort to plant 5,000 trees across Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and surrounding areas following the 2025 LA wildfires.

"The TREEAMS movement represents the very best of what young people can achieve when they come together with courage and compassion," said Dr. Goodall prior to her passing. "By planting trees, they are helping restore ecosystems, combat climate change, and bring healing to communities in need."

Because many fire-impacted properties are not yet ready for replanting, TREEAMS is introducing a new model for post-wildfire recovery: growing trees on school campuses before planting them permanently in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The model is paired with a new curriculum developed with UCLA School of Education and Information Studies and EcoRise, giving students hands-on experience in reforestation, soil remediation, and ecosystem restoration.

"Six months after losing Dr. Goodall, her legacy is carried on through our students," said Margarita Pagliai, co-founder of TREEAMS and Head of Seven Arrows Elementary School and Little Dolphins Preschool. "The nursery model allows them to take action now – not years from now – and to be part of rebuilding their communities in a real way."

The first nursery – consisting of 30 native California sycamores and coast live oaks – will be cared for by EF Academy and Saint Mark's students over the next two years before being permanently planted in Altadena. A second TREEAMS nursery will be planted in Pacific Palisades in May, with dozens of additional schools expected to adopt the model over the next 9 –12 months, creating a scalable system for student-led recovery across Los Angeles.

"Launching the first TREEAMS nursery at EF Academy is especially meaningful because this campus became a place of connection after the Eaton Fire, when EF welcomed Saint Mark's," said Shawna Marino, Vice President at EF (Education First). "Now students from both schools are coming together to lead recovery in a tangible way, and we are creating a scalable model for how young people across Los Angeles can help rebuild their communities."

For students impacted by the fires, the work is also deeply personal.

"Through TREEAMS, our students are not only planting trees – they are planting hope," said Jennifer Tolbert, Head of School at Saint Mark's School. "Many of our students are still displaced and navigating what comes next. This gives them a way to take part in rebuilding something real, even before they can return home."

Local landscaping experts Mariposa Landscapes, Norman's Nursery, and EPT Design donated time, expertise, and materials to establish the first TREEAMS nursery, a prototype for the student-led model expected to scale across dozens of schools.

Planting Efforts Across Los Angeles

The nursery is part of a broader set of TREEAMS efforts taking place across Los Angeles during Earth Week and beyond. Students have already begun tree planting and restoration efforts in fire-impacted areas, with multiple proposed planting sites in both Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

On Saturday, April 25, TREEAMS will partner with California State Parks to begin restoring a section of Will Rogers State Historic Park. The effort will include removing invasive species, mapping existing trees and shrubs, and planting native trees. TREEAMS students will help steward this section of the park over the next five years, working to restore the landscape to its original, thriving ecosystem.

TREEAMS, in partnership with Pacific Palisades Woman's Club, has established a second planting site along Temescal Canyon Road, across from Pacific Palisades Charter High School. At this site, TREEAMS is working with the Center for Applied Ecological Remediation (CAER) to address fire-related soil contamination through bioremediation, while providing students with hands-on learning in ecological restoration. Fire- and drought-resistant trees have already been planted, creating a model for community members on how to safely and sustainably re-landscape after wildfire.

At the same time, TREEAMS' curriculum, which was developed in partnership with UCLA School of Education, EcoRise, and educators across participating schools, is equipping students with the knowledge and tools to lead reforestation, soil remediation, and long-term ecosystem recovery, reinforcing the connection between classroom learning and real-world impact.

As Dr. Goodall often said, "Together we can, together we will, together we must change the world." During Earth Week in Los Angeles, her words are being put into action by the very students she believed in.

About TREEAMS

Envisioned by Dr. Jane Goodall, TREEAMS (trees + dreams) is a student-led movement of healing, hope and action, empowering young people to plant trees, build community and envision a greener future for Los Angeles in the aftermath of the 2025 fires. Led by Margarita Pagliai, founder of Seven Arrows Elementary School and Little Dolphins Preschool, TREEAMS unites a growing network of more than 15 schools, 30 student leaders, and over 20 community-based partners, all working toward the shared goal of planting 5,000 trees over the next five years, while modeling environmental stewardship and climate resilience. Learn more at www.treeams.org.

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-led conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in 25 chapters around the world. We aim to understand and protect chimpanzees, other apes and their habitats, and empower people to be compassionate citizens in order to inspire conservation of the natural world we all share. JGI uses research, community-led conservation, best-in-class animal welfare standards, and the innovative use of science and technology to inspire hope and transform it into action for the common good. Through our Roots & Shoots program for young people of all ages, now active in 75 countries around the world and counting, JGI is creating a movement of compassionate people who will help to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment. Learn more at janegoodall.org and rootsandshoots.org.

About EF (Education First) and EF Academy

EF (Education First) is a global education company with the mission of opening the world through education. Founded in 1965, EF combines language learning, cultural exchange, academic programs, and educational travel to help students of all ages gain the skills and perspective needed to succeed in an interconnected world.

EF Academy, EF's high school boarding school, brings together students from around the world for a globally focused high school experience grounded in academic excellence, cultural exchange, and real-world learning. At its Pasadena campus, EF Academy has played a unique role in the Los Angeles community following the 2025 wildfires, partnering with Saint Mark's School to support their displaced students by hosting them on our campus.

Across its programs, EF is committed to sustainability and climate action, including through initiatives such as the EF Forest Initiative, which supports large-scale reforestation efforts in partnership with organizations like WeForest. Through TREEAMS, EF Academy Pasadena is extending this commitment at a local level, empowering students to take part in environmental restoration and community rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles.

About Saint Mark's School

Saint Mark's School is an independent school for students in preschool through 6th grade. We are committed to developing the unique intellect and character of each student in a nurturing environment committed to academic excellence and respect for diversity, responsibility, and spiritual growth. Since its founding in 1960, Saint Mark's has upheld a deep-rooted dedication to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), guided by our Episcopal values. Visit saint-marks.org.

SOURCE EF Education First