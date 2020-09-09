e.fundamentals announces new leadership hires to power North American growth plans

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- e.fundamentals , world-leading digital shelf analytics provider, welcomes two exceptionally qualified additions to its senior leadership team to drive North American business.

Darren Horne, a 30-year veteran in enterprise technology sales and management joins as Vice President Sales, North America. Stephanie Rubin becomes Director, Head of North America Customer Success, bringing 16 years of experience building sales and insights at General Mills and Procter & Gamble. Both are set to further position e.fundamentals for continued growth in North America.

"Progressive consumer goods brands have recognised the urgency to step-change their eCommerce capabilities and guarantee findability of their products online", says Horne. "Joining e.fundamentals in this present period is phenomenal. As a digital shelf analytics solution purpose-built by industry veterans to solve real issues with managing the omnichannel and evolving business models like click & collect, we're exceptionally well placed to help US enterprises uncover and deliver on their eCommerce growth opportunities."

"To become part of e.fundamentals at a time when consumer behaviour has dramatically shifted online is exhilarating", Rubin adds. "As the most user-friendly eCommerce analytics platform for brands, I'm delighted to be building on my experience in delivering best-in-class service. With Customer Success as a core strategy, I'm excited to support our clients with the implementation of actionable digital shelf intelligence that ensures they win across US retailers' websites."

"We are thrilled to appoint these remarkably skilled individuals to critical roles within our North American business", comments John Maltman, CEO at e.fundamentals. "Our new colleagues bring invaluable experience to the business; they've both worked through periods of transformation — a trait of particular importance in times of unforeseen eCommerce growth across the world and our own accelerated business expansion. I'm confident their addition will continue to pave a profitable path for e.fundamentals and our clients."

The world-leading digital shelf analytics provider, e.fundamentals helps international consumer goods brands like Starbucks, Molson Coors and Mars win in eCommerce. The platform serves sales and marketing teams with an intuitive user experience gathering product performance insights daily on pricing and promotions, ranging, on-site search and shopper feedback across the world's major online retailers. This allows users to quickly navigate and action the changes required to maximise category performance on the digital shelf. Visit e.fundamentals.com

