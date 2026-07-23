Egan-Jones Examines How Increasing Perceptions of Inequality Could Reshape Politics and Markets

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released a commentary examining how the uneven economic gains from artificial intelligence could deepen inequality, push politics toward the left, and reshape the policy backdrop for credit and equity markets in the years ahead.

The most immediate signal, Egan-Jones notes, is political: a run of Democratic primary wins by candidates from the party's democratic-socialist wing, running on universal health care and family-support programs, including the June 30 upset of a long-serving Colorado representative. The firm reads the shared platform across these races as a single current rather than isolated results, and as an early sign that the widening gap between the economy's winners and losers is starting to shape how Americans vote.

To put the moment in context, the commentary revisits a nineteenth-century episode economists call the "Engels' Pause," when new machinery sharply raised output but left workers' wages behind for a generation, a divergence that went on to drive decades of political reform. Egan-Jones argues the same pattern is re-emerging in what is often described as a K-shaped economy, where the gains flow to those at the top while lower-income households take on more debt and their credit quality softens.

For investors, Egan-Jones argues, the market consequences turn less on any policy's stated intent than on who ultimately ends up paying for it, which is what tends to move credit and equity. History suggests such divergences are resolved not by upheaval but by redistribution and tighter regulation of capital, as they were from the first welfare-state reforms to the New Deal, and the commentary maps how higher taxes, expanded government transfers, and heavier technology regulation could each ripple through corporate profits, government borrowing, and the value of the largest technology platforms.

Egan-Jones concludes that while the timing of such political and economic shifts is inherently uncertain, recognizing these structural trends early may help investors better assess the risks building across credit and equity markets.

About Egan-Jones Ratings

Egan-Jones, an NRSRO founded in 1995, offers timely and accurate credit ratings and proxy services. Egan-Jones is not NRSRO licensed to issue structured finance and government securities ratings.

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